CRIME

Police looking for man who allegedly fired gun outside Ogden bar

Oct 31, 2024, 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm

FILE - The North Ogden Police Department is pictured in North Ogden on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

BY JACOB FREEMAN


OGDEN — Police are looking for a man who allegedly fired his gun into the air outside Brewski’s bar in Ogden last May.

The Ogden Police Department named Jayke Lemmon as a person of interest in a probable cause statement. The document said Lemmon was kicked out of the bar on May 21, 2024 for harassing patrons, “only moments before the shooting.”

A bar patron told investigators that Lemmon had been harassing him all night, so he decided to leave the bar to avoid incident. Lemmon then allegedly followed the man into the parking lot, angry at the victim for getting him kicked out of the bar.

Utah woman who matched online with “serial killer in the making” shares story of attack, with warning

“The suspect repeatedly tried to get the victim to fight, told the victim he would [waste him right now],'” the probable cause statement said.

That’s when Lemmon allegedly showed the man his handgun and shot once into the air. Police said they recovered the bullet casing at the scene and linked it to Lemmon’s gun he had possessed in a previous case.

Officers also examined security footage from Brewski’s and saw that Lemmon was wearing the same clothes that witnesses described. Brewski’s staff confirmed that Lemmon was at the bar that night, since staff had scanned the man’s driver’s license when he entered.

The probable cause statement said investigators have tried to contact Lemmon but have not been able to find him. He is accused of one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

