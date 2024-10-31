Markkanen Questionable As Jazz Host Spurs

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz could be without Lauri Markkanen on Halloween night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

Markkanen is listed as questionable on the Jazz’s injury report after suffering back spasms in Tuesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The All-Star forward had seven points and three rebounds to open the game, but didn’t play in the second half.

Related: Lauri Markkanen Leaves Jazz Loss To Kings With Back Injury

Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Spurs

The Jazz are the NBA’s lone winless team opening the season with a 0-4 record.

Five different teams have only one win, including the Spurs who come into Utah at just 1-3 after dropping a game on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs lone victory came in game two at home against the Houston Rockets, but have lost back-to-back games since.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama has gotten off to a rocky start in his sophomore season.

The French phenom is averaging 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks, but is shooting 40 percent from the floor and 19 percent from three.

Wembanyama had six points on 1-5 shooting against the Thunder, the lowest-scoring output of his career.

The Jazz meanwhile will look to get their offensive on track.

After Tuesday’s 113-96 loss, the Jazz own the worst offensive rating in the NBA at 100.2 and are the only team to fail to break the 100-point scoring mark twice already this season.

Related: Keyonte George Stays Confident Despite Shooting Slump

Jazz Injuries

Isaiah Collier – Out – Hamstring

Taylor Hendricks – Out – Fibula

Lauri Markkanen – Questionable – Back Spasm

Spurs Injuries

Tre Jones – Out – Ankle

Devin Vassell – Out – Foot

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Spurs

The Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. MST on Thursday at Delta Center. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

