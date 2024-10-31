Trick or treat? Here’s a look at Utah’s Halloween evening forecast

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns planning to take their children trick-or-treating or to attend any Halloween-related events Thursday evening may want to bring more than a jacket.

This year’s Halloween forecast isn’t spooky, but with temperatures closer to average it will be chillier than most of the month, which has produced record-breaking warmth.

“We’ll be very similar to what we saw last year,” said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, pointing out that last year’s Halloween produced dry conditions and highs in the low 50s across the Wasatch Front.

Initial weather models indicated Utah’s next large storm could arrive on Halloween, but that system is now expected to impact the state this weekend. That means it will be generally dry through most of the state Halloween evening.

However, that may not be the case everywhere. A cold front is forecast to pass through northern Utah sometime in the late afternoon and early evening Thursday, which Johnson said could produce valley rain and mountain snow by the Utah-Idaho border. Those showers are expected to clear out by Thursday night.

Halloween forecast for various Utah communities

Blanding: Mostly clear and 47 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the low 40s and upper 30s throughout the night.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.