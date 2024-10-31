On the Site:
Trick or treat? Here’s a look at Utah’s Halloween evening forecast

Oct 31, 2024, 2:35 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

Children trick-or-treat in South Salt Lake on Oct. 31, 2023. This year's Halloween is expected to be mostly dry throughout Utah, but some showers are likely in northern Utah. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns planning to take their children trick-or-treating or to attend any Halloween-related events Thursday evening may want to bring more than a jacket.

This year’s Halloween forecast isn’t spooky, but with temperatures closer to average it will be chillier than most of the month, which has produced record-breaking warmth.

“We’ll be very similar to what we saw last year,” said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, pointing out that last year’s Halloween produced dry conditions and highs in the low 50s across the Wasatch Front.

Initial weather models indicated Utah’s next large storm could arrive on Halloween, but that system is now expected to impact the state this weekend. That means it will be generally dry through most of the state Halloween evening.

However, that may not be the case everywhere. A cold front is forecast to pass through northern Utah sometime in the late afternoon and early evening Thursday, which Johnson said could produce valley rain and mountain snow by the Utah-Idaho border. Those showers are expected to clear out by Thursday night.

Halloween forecast for various Utah communities

  • Blanding: Mostly clear and 47 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the low 40s and upper 30s throughout the night.
  • Cedar City: Mostly clear and 50 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the mid-40s and upper 30s throughout the night.
  • Farmington: Mostly cloudy and 52 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the upper-to-mid 40s throughout the night. There’s about a 30% chance of rain in the evening.
  • Logan: Mostly cloudy and 43 degrees at 6 p.m., fading to the 30s throughout the night. Rain and snow are likely in the evening but may produce little or no accumulation.
  • Manti: Mostly clear and 48 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the low 40s and mid-to-low 30s throughout the night.
  • Moab: Mostly clear and 56 degrees at 6 p.m., fading to the upper-to-mid 40s throughout the night.
  • Ogden: Mostly cloudy and 48 degrees at 6 p.m., fading to the mid-to-low 40s throughout the night. There’s about a 30% chance of rain in the evening.
  • Park City: Mostly cloudy and 34 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the low 30s and upper 20s throughout the night. There’s a slight chance of snow after midnight with little accumulation expected.
  • Price: Mostly clear and 45 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the low 40s and upper-to-mid 30s throughout the night.
  • Provo: Mostly cloudy and 50 degrees at 6 p.m., fading to mid-40s and upper 30s throughout the night as the sky clears.
  • Salt Lake City: Mostly cloudy and 51 degrees at 6 p.m., fading to the upper-to-mid 40s throughout the night. There’s about a 20% chance of rain in the evening.
  • St. George: Clear and 63 degrees at 6 p.m., fading to the mid-50s and upper 40s throughout the night.
  • Tooele: Cloudy and 46 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the low 40s and upper 30s throughout the night. There’s about a 15% chance of rain in the evening.
  • Vernal: Partly cloudy and 44 degrees at 6 p.m., fading into the low 40s and upper-to-mid 30s throughout the night.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

