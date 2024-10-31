‘Plan a safe ride this Halloween’ Utah troopers urge

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with “serious consequences.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety encourages all Utah drivers to make safe decisions on Halloween, which includes driving sober or having a designated driver.

Additional DUI enforcement efforts have been made to ensure safety throughout the state this holiday, with 43 law enforcement agencies scheduled for the night. The DPS hopes this rollout will emphasize the importance of traveling safely as many Utahns celebrate Halloween.

Gov. Spencer Cox will be speaking at the DUI blitz briefing on the night of Oct. 31, to highlight his support for law enforcement and their efforts in detecting impaired drivers.

KSL specialist Daniel Woodruff talked with Draper Police Department who gave him a few tips on Halloween night.

“Things like making sure kids wear bright-colored costumes or if they don’t, to have an adult with them to help keep them out of traffic,” Woodruff said.

The Unified Fire Authority also encourages drivers to be “extra cautious” on Halloween, as families will be out trick or treating. An official statement from the UFA’s X account says to “please drive slowly, stay alert, and watch for children crossing the streets.”