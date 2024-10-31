On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

‘Plan a safe ride this Halloween’ Utah troopers urge

Oct 31, 2024, 3:46 PM

Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with "ser...

Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with "serious consequences." (KSLTV.com)

(KSLTV.com)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with “serious consequences.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety encourages all Utah drivers to make safe decisions on Halloween, which includes driving sober or having a designated driver. 

Additional DUI enforcement efforts have been made to ensure safety throughout the state this holiday, with 43 law enforcement agencies scheduled for the night. The DPS hopes this rollout will emphasize the importance of traveling safely as many Utahns celebrate Halloween.

Gov. Spencer Cox will be speaking at the DUI blitz briefing on the night of Oct. 31, to highlight his support for law enforcement and their efforts in detecting impaired drivers. 

KSL specialist Daniel Woodruff talked with Draper Police Department who gave him a few tips on Halloween night.

“Things like making sure kids wear bright-colored costumes or if they don’t, to have an adult with them to help keep them out of traffic,” Woodruff said.

The Unified Fire Authority also encourages drivers to be “extra cautious” on Halloween, as families will be out trick or treating. An official statement from the UFA’s X account says to “please drive slowly, stay alert, and watch for children crossing the streets.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with "ser...

Alton Barnhart

‘Plan a safe ride this Halloween’ Utah troopers urge

Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with "serious consequences."

21 minutes ago

Utah folklorist Danny B. Stewart started collecting stories when he was a kid, and he documented th...

Michael Camit, KSLNewsRadio

Provo guide leads ghost tours to teach Utah’s folklore

An adjunct professor at UVU collected hundreds of ghost stories in his life. Now, he's sharing them through ghost tours in downtown Provo.

4 hours ago

Locals near Yellow Lake attended a trick-or-treating event with firefighters who were assigned to t...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Trick-or-treating with Yellow Lake firefighters

Local families in Francis, Kamas, Heber and other surrounding areas attended a trick-or-treating event to celebrate Halloween with the firefighters assigned to the Yellow Lake fire.

5 hours ago

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous...

Emma Benson

Trick or treat! Don’t forget these Halloween safety reminders 

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. 

23 hours ago

Novelty pumpkins grown at Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins, by Katie and Jim Seamons. (Mike Anderson, KS...

Mike Anderson

Family quits dairy farming for novelty pumpkins

A Cache Valley family is making a business out of their love for Halloween. They're known for their giant pumpkins and pumpkins grown into face molds.

2 days ago

One Daybreak crossing guard is urging cautious driving to protect kids on Halloween. (Mike Anderson...

Mike Anderson

Crossing guard urges caution this Halloween

A crossing guard in Daybreak asked all of us to take some extra care this Halloween and look out for children.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘Plan a safe ride this Halloween’ Utah troopers urge