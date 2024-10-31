Utah Hockey Club Players Show Spirit With Top-Notch Halloween Costumes

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple Utah Hockey Club players embraced the holiday spirit by showing off their Halloween costumes on Thursday.

From fictional characters to rockstars and Girl Scouts, Utah went all out.

Happy Halloween 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/zenEnSVG7f — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 31, 2024

To start it off, two Utah forwards Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain teamed up for an amazing Dumb and Dumber costume.

On the bright side, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne have a combined eight goals through 11 games. So who’s really laughing?

Up next is Lawson Crouse and his wife who absolutely killed a ‘Freaky Friday’ look. Crouse dressed up as Lindsey Lohan from the 2003 film, an aspiring musician.

From 2003 to 2025, the return of ‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ pic.twitter.com/8uUdRg0dqi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2024

Another athlete and wife duo, Michael and Mia Carcone, went for a funny costume as they dressed up as Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the answer to the question everyone is asking. Were they out of Thin Mints?

Lastly, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and his family dressed up in a Star Wars theme as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and baby Yoda.

Who do you think had the best costume?

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will enjoy back-to-back days off to celebrate the holiday. After picking up a win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, they will head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

