Instant Replay: Jazz Bear Uses Fire Extinguisher On Calgary Flames Fan

SALT LAKE CITY – Some of the funniest mascot moments come when they torment opposing fans who are brave enough to root for their favorite team in enemy territory.

Exactly that happened at the Utah Hockey Club game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

The Jazz Bear, or Hockey Bear in this case, found a Flames fan and basically chased him out of the arena with a fire extinguisher.

What makes it even better is the fan was either trying to be ironic or was a Utah fan. He was wearing a Jarome Iginla Calgary jersey, father of recent Utah draft pick Tij Iginla.

With that said, it’s hard to be on anyone’s side but the Bear. If you are caught wearing the other teams jersey, you’re basically signing up to be messed with.

Put the W in Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/qUdg907sHu — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 31, 2024

Utah won the battle and the war at Delta Center, putting out the Flames in a 5-1 win.

It was an impressive performance. From Olli Maatta making his Utah debut to Maveric Lamoureux scoring his first NHL goal, there was a lot for the Delta Center fans to be happy about on Wednesday.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Players Show Spirit With Top-Notch Halloween Costumes

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will enjoy back-to-back days off to celebrate Halloween. After picking up a win over Calgary, they will head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports