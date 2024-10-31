On the Site:
FEMA approves $1.2 million to Spanish Fork for flood repairs

Oct 31, 2024, 4:46 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


SPANISH FORK The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been approved for $1.2 million to help fix the water pipeline and embankments in Spanish Fork.

The flooding occurred in 2023. Rapid snow melt led to major flood damage to pipelines and embankments in four separate locations, affecting the city’s drinking water. The $1.2 million is 75% funded by FEMA, bringing the facility to full operation and capacity. 

The funding will also make the waterline stronger to prevent future damage.

For more information, check out FEMA’s Process of Public Assistance Grants page.

