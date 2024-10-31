On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Four-story apartment building catches fire, injures one

Oct 31, 2024, 5:15 PM

A four-story apartment building caught fire on Oct. 31, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

A four-story apartment building caught fire on Oct. 31, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A four-story apartment building caught fire Thursday, and injured one person who was found inside.

Firefighters received reports of smoke from an upper-level floor of a four-story apartment building near 4300 South, 400 E., according to Bob Silverthorne, division chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The fire was on the third floor of the building, Silverthorne said, and was under control quickly.

Silverthorne said the fire was called a second-alarm fire because firefighters were unsure if there were people inside. One person was reportedly inside at the time of the fire and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other people were injured in the fire, according to firefighters, and there was no need to evacuate surrounding buildings. Firefighters do not have a damage estimate at the time of publication.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A four-story apartment building caught fire on Oct. 31, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

Four-story apartment building catches fire, injures one

A four-story apartment building caught fire Thursday, and injured one person who was found inside.

3 hours ago

Police lights...

Carlysle Price

Police: Man killed in crash while fleeing police after threatening grocery store worker

A man was killed in a crash while fleeing police Wednesday, after they said he threatened the life of a grocery store employee.

8 hours ago

Police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a man in a parking lot Wednesday. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Ogden man killed in car wash parking lot hit-and-run, driver arrested

Police have arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on Wednesday night.

1 day ago

Salt Lake City firefighter Andy Maxwell faces a long road to recovery following a crash on Oct. 17 ...

Garna Mejia

SLC firefighter injured, nephew killed in crash with wrong-way driver

Twenty-year veteran Andy Maxwell was seriously injured in a deadly crash earlier this month that took his nephew’s life. 

1 day ago

Dog daycare Moab National Bark caught fire Saturday, killing two dogs trapped inside. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

After dogs die in Moab boarding business fire, community rallying

The owners of a Moab dog boarding business are devastated after a late-night fire tore through their facility Saturday, killing two dogs trapped inside and injuring another.

2 days ago

(Colorado City)...

Carlysle Price

Woman killed in head-on crash with semitruck

One woman was killed after a pickup truck and a semitruck crashed head-on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Four-story apartment building catches fire, injures one