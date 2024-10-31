Four-story apartment building catches fire, injures one

SALT LAKE CITY — A four-story apartment building caught fire Thursday, and injured one person who was found inside.

Firefighters received reports of smoke from an upper-level floor of a four-story apartment building near 4300 South, 400 E., according to Bob Silverthorne, division chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The fire was on the third floor of the building, Silverthorne said, and was under control quickly.

Silverthorne said the fire was called a second-alarm fire because firefighters were unsure if there were people inside. One person was reportedly inside at the time of the fire and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

We are assisting @slcfire on a structure fire near South Temple and 400 East. Please expect traffic delays in the area. Media will be handled by the SLCFD PIO. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/RCKjcKsuac — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) October 31, 2024

No other people were injured in the fire, according to firefighters, and there was no need to evacuate surrounding buildings. Firefighters do not have a damage estimate at the time of publication.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scene is de-escalating and crews are going available. Fire is under investigation. No firefighter injuries, one minor civilian injury transported to an area hospital. No fire extension to any other nearby buildings. Thank you. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) October 31, 2024

This is a developing story and may be updated.