HURRICANE — A landlord admitted to taking and texting a pornographic photo of a tenant, according to police who arrested him.

Probable cause documents from 5th District Court in St. George state Jerry Michael Smethurst told an investigator he didn’t ask permission to take pictures of the woman who lived in his house and didn’t need consent to do so in his house. He was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and distributing an image, a third-degree felony.

On Tuesday, a woman told police she previously rented a room in Smethurst’s home and said when she moved out, her landlord became angry and texted her friend threatening messages and sent the friend a pornographic picture of her. Police reviewed the text messages to the friend and saw the photo.

The woman told police she did not consent to have her picture taken. She said she once asked the landlord about a camera in a bedroom and was told it didn’t work. An investigator said Smethurst claimed he didn’t need permission to take pictures in his house.

“I asked the landlord if he texted a pornographic picture to the complainant’s friend and the landlord said he did,” documents state.

Police asked for continuing custody of Smethurst because he is suspected of committing a felony while on parole. Police stated in the court documents that Smethurst would be a threat to the public and posed a flight risk if released.