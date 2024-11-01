Brice Sensabaugh Finds John Collins On Hook Pass Alley-Oop

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Jazz guard Brice Sensabaugh found John Collins cutting to the rim.

Sensabaugh threw a lob pass over his head for a powerful alley-oop slam.

The play came immediately after both players checked in off the bench.

Utah found itself trailing to San Antonio after an early Victor Wembanyama takeover.

The Jazz shot under 45% from the field and under 20% from three through the first nine minutes. Unfortunately, a common theme for Utah so far this season.

first NBA start ✔️

However, the second unit served as a perfect refresher when they subbed in.

After tying the game at 17 with three minutes left in the opening quarter, the Spurs were forced to take a timeout.

Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Spurs

The Jazz are the NBA’s lone winless team opening the season with a 0-4 record.

Five different teams have only one win, including the Spurs who come into Utah at just 1-3 after dropping a game on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs lone victory came in game two at home against the Houston Rockets, but have lost back-to-back games since.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama has gotten off to a rocky start in his sophomore season.

The French phenom is averaging 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks, but is shooting 40 percent from the floor and 19 percent from three.

Wembanyama had six points on 1-5 shooting against the Thunder, the lowest-scoring output of his career.

The Jazz meanwhile will look to get their offensive on track.

After Tuesday’s 113-96 loss, the Jazz own the worst offensive rating in the NBA at 100.2 and are the only team to fail to break the 100-point scoring mark twice already this season.

