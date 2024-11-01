Patty Mills Makes It Rain In First Quarter Against Former Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Patty Mills spent a decade in San Antonio but you wouldn’t know that based on how he ended the first quarter.

Knotted at 19-19, Mills drained three straight three-pointers to put Utah up nine.

With just seconds left in the first, Mills put up a heat check and it came up shot.

Luckily, John Collins was there to clean up. He grabbed the board, got fouled, and made both to make it an 11-point lead.

The Jazz led by nine earlier in the quarter before a Victor Wembanyama barrage put them behind.

Once the second unit came in, Utah was able to storm all the way back.

Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Spurs

The Jazz are the NBA’s lone winless team opening the season with a 0-4 record.

Five different teams have only one win, including the Spurs who come into Utah at just 1-3 after dropping a game on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs lone victory came in game two at home against the Houston Rockets, but have lost back-to-back games since.

NBA STANDINGS UPDATE: CLE move to 5-0, OKC to 4-0 Download the NBA App for more ⤵️https://t.co/wV1YsrFUXw pic.twitter.com/NNftTxrunf — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024

Reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama has gotten off to a rocky start in his sophomore season.

The French phenom is averaging 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks, but is shooting 40 percent from the floor and 19 percent from three.

Wembanyama had six points on 1-5 shooting against the Thunder, the lowest-scoring output of his career.

The Jazz meanwhile will look to get their offensive on track.

After Tuesday’s 113-96 loss, the Jazz own the worst offensive rating in the NBA at 100.2 and are the only team to fail to break the 100-point scoring mark twice already this season.

