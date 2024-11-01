On the Site:
CRIME

Man wanted for felony charges barricades himself inside Salt Lake City apartment

Oct 31, 2024, 9:27 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — SWAT teams are on the scene of a domestic violence incident involving a man who locked himself in a woman’s apartment Thursday night.

Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told KSL TV that officers responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on 1925 W. North Temple.

Weisberg said a 40-year-old man entered a woman’s apartment, who she has a protective order against, and held the woman against her will inside the apartment.

SWAT outside of the apartment complex where the domestic happened.

SWAT outside of the apartment complex where the domestic happened. (KSL TV)

Police report that the woman was able to get out of the apartment safely, but the man is still inside and might be armed with a weapon. Due to the situation, Weisberg said that SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene.

Weisberg said officers had responded to this apartment earlier in October and were familiar with the man inside.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until the situation has been resolved.

 

