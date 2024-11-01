On the Site:
Utah Jazz Remain Winless In Blowout Loss To Spurs At Home

Oct 31, 2024, 9:24 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will continue their search for the first win of the season after falling to the Spurs, 106-88, on Thursday.

Keyonte George and Collin Sexton led the way for Utah with 15 points a piece. Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama poured in 25 points and achieved the elusive 5-by-5 with nine rebounds, 7 assists, five steals, and five blocks.

It’s hard to predict where the Jazz’s first win will come as they porepare to embark on a four-game road trip starting in Denver.

Utah Jazz Remain Winless, Drop To Spurs

Without their best player and a starting lineup with only one true veteran, the Jazz seemed doomed to remain the only winless team in the association.

That was the feeling in Delta Center too. At least until Utah jumped out to a scorching start.

Kyle Filipowski, making his first NBA start, started with a layup and confidently stepped into a three. Keyonte George drilled a pull-up middy to make it 9-0.

But then the Spurs came storming back and it was all thanks to Victor Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-3 star hit back-to-back threes as San Antonio took advantage of poor defense on a 13-0 run.

From there, the game was almost dead even until the Jazz’s second unit came in. The starters drastically cooled off after the hot start and the subs served as the perfect refresher.

Especially Patty Mills.

The former Spurs guard checked in and played like he had a vendetta. Mills drained three-straight threes to put the Jazz up nine.

Although, Wembanyama had eight points in the first and was clearly the teams best player. His impact wasn’t as apparent as it was in the second.

Back on the floor to start the quarter, the Spurs tied the game in three minutes.

He checked out and all of the sudden San Antonio was down by 11 again. He ended the first half with 17 points. The saving grace for Utah was the fact that he settled so often with nine of his 14 shot attempts coming from deep.

At the half, Utah led 53-47. George and Brice Sensabaugh were the leading scorers with nine each. As a team, the Jazz shot 44.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from three.

Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs starters continued their dominance after the break.

Through the first eight minutes of the second half, San Antonio outscored Utah 24-8. In what felt like the blink of an eye, the Spurs led by double-digits.

Wemby headed back to the bench with four minutes left in the third. Based on how the first two and a half quarters went, it seemed like the perfect chance for Utah to get back into it before the fourth.

The funny thing is, it was by no means a phenomenal game for the Spurs big. He shot 47 percent from the floor and 30 percent from deep with three turnovers through the first three quarters.

However, the amount of attention he requires rattled the Jazz’s team defense. Utah wasn’t really able to recover. They scored just 14 points in the third and trailed, 77-67, going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was more of the same from the third.

The Jazz struggled to find the bottom of the net and San Antonio took advantage, opening the quarter on a 15-6 run.

Chris Paul, who had quietly put together his best game of the year, scored five quick points to increase his total to 17 points. He also had nine assists and six rebounds.

A Sandro Mamukelashvili three-point make forced a Jazz timeout midway through the fourth as the Spurs were knocking on the door of a 20-point lead.

One of the only bright spots in the second half was John Collins keeping the Delta Center fans invested with a pair of highlight slams.

Utah ended the night shooting 39 percent from the floor and 21.9 percent from behind the arc. They had an abysmal 26 turnovers to just 11 from San Antonio.

The Jazz will head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, November 2.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

