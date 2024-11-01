On the Site:
CRIME

UHP increasing presence on roads during Halloween weekend to stop DUI drivers

Oct 31, 2024, 9:57 PM

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to find a sober ride or drive sober for Halloween.

UHP said 43 law enforcement agencies will work over 230 hours Thursday night into Sunday to identify and stop impaired drivers.

“It’s a risky business for everyone, right? When somebody makes a bad decision and gets behind the wheel intoxicated,” said Major Jeff Nigbur with UHP. “No matter how much we talk about it or we’re going to arrest DUI tonight, we always do.”

Staying visible while out on Halloween

According to statistics provided by UHP, alcohol-related deaths accounted for 18% of traffic fatalities from 2019 to 2023. The average breath alcohol content on Utah DUI arrests is 0.15, three times the legal limit. And while arrests have remained relatively consistent, Nigbur said there was a notable increase in 2023.

“One of the bigger concerns that we’re seeing out there (are) wrong-way drivers, that we see out on the road,” Nigbur said. “The vast majority of wrong-way drivers are extremely, extremely impaired. ”

Nigbur said Halloween should be about fun and is encouraging drivers to be responsible.

“Make good decisions behind the wheel. Don’t speed. Wear your seatbelts. Don’t drink and drive,” he said.

Crossing guard urges caution this Halloween

UHP increasing presence on roads during Halloween weekend to stop DUI drivers

