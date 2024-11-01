‘Domestic violence situation’ sends victim to hospital in Mt. Pleasant, police say

MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County — Police said there was a “domestic violence situation” involving a man with a gun in a Mt. Pleasant home overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said officers responded in the area of 600 East and 300 North at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday. They asked the public to avoid the area.



Police said later at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday morning there was a victim who had been taken to the hospital. Their possible injuries were not specified.

The suspect involved was still inside the home and police were still working to get him out as of approximately 2:30 a.m. Mt. Pleasant police confirmed he did have a gun, but he had not fired it.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.