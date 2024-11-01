On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Domestic violence situation’ sends victim to hospital in Mt. Pleasant, police say

Nov 1, 2024, 7:21 AM | Updated: 7:22 am

Mt. Pleasant Police Department in City Hall building on the night a domestic violence situation sen...

Mt. Pleasant Police Department in City Hall building on the night a domestic violence situation sent one person to the hospital, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

(Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County — Police said there was a “domestic violence situation” involving a man with a gun in a Mt. Pleasant home overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said officers responded in the area of 600 East and 300 North at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday. They asked the public to avoid the area.


Police said later at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday morning there was a victim who had been taken to the hospital. Their possible injuries were not specified.

The suspect involved was still inside the home and police were still working to get him out as of approximately 2:30 a.m. Mt. Pleasant police confirmed he did have a gun, but he had not fired it.

Mt. Pleasant Police Department building on the night a domestic violence situation sent one person to the hospital, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) Mt. Pleasant Police Department in City Hall building on the night a domestic violence situation sent one person to the hospital, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) Mt. Pleasant Police Department in City Hall building on the night a domestic violence situation sent one person to the hospital, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) Mt. Pleasant Police Department said a domestic violence situation sent one person to the hospital on Nov. 1, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) Mt. Pleasant Police Department said a domestic violence situation sent one person to the hospital on Nov. 1, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The new Utah State Correctional Facility is pictured in Salt Lake city on Thursday, June 30, 2022. ...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Utah’s state prisons both led by women for the first time

The Utah Department of Corrections made history after announcing the appointment of a new warden at the Utah State Correctional Facility. For the first time in Utah, both state prisons are led by women.

14 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Police: Shots fired during armed robbery investigation

An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday night while police were investigating two armed robberies.

36 minutes ago

Crews were called to the scene of an empty apartment building on fire after a fire at the building ...

Mary Culbertson

Empty apartment building up in flames hours after fire extinguished in same building

An empty apartment building caught fire and hours later caught fire again. The reason is under investigation.

1 hour ago

Mt. Pleasant Police Department in City Hall building on the night a domestic violence situation sen...

Mary Culbertson

‘Domestic violence situation’ sends victim to hospital in Mt. Pleasant, police say

One person was hospitalized after a "domestic violence sitaution" in a Mt. Pleasant home. Police were still working to get the suspect out hours later.

5 hours ago

Sun setting over ghost town Eureka....

Andrew Adams

Miners? Outlaws? Locals say spirits linger in ‘ghost town’ of Eureka

It may not be a true ‘ghost town’ with nearly 700 living residents, but some of the townspeople say Eureka definitely IS a ghost town if you count the spirits that dwell there.

14 hours ago

Kseniya Kniazeva, the founder and executive director of the Nomad Alliance, gathering unsheltered p...

Andrew Adams

Nonprofit helps Salt Lake City’s unsheltered with registering to vote

A local organization is working to get unsheltered Utahns registered to vote as Election Day approaches.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘Domestic violence situation’ sends victim to hospital in Mt. Pleasant, police say