Empty apartment building up in flames hours after fire extinguished in same building

SALT LAKE CITY — An empty apartment complex in Salt Lake City caught fire overnight Thursday. The scene was a familiar one for the Salt Lake City Fire Department as the apartment had been ablaze and extinguished just hours earlier.

According to Capt. Christopher Burk with SLCFD, fire crews were first called to the four-story apartment just before 4 p.m. Thursday. One person was found inside at that time, and they were treated for minor injuries.

Fire crews were called back out to the building around midnight after more people reported flames and smoke, Burk said. The reason the fire ignited again was still under investigation.

Burk asked the public to avoid the area into Friday morning while crews continued tactical efforts.

“We do have a lot of folks that are kind of looking at everything,” he said.” Just remember this is a dangerous fire scene that, without proper protective equipment, someone could get hurt.”

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.