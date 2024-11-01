On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Eight killed after railway station roof collapses in Serbia

Nov 1, 2024

BY CNN


(CNN) — Eight people were killed in the Serbian town of Novi Sad on Friday when the roof of a railway station collapsed, according to the country’s interior minister.

More than 30 people have been injured, according to local media reports. Two survivors pulled from under the rubble are currently in hospital, a statement from Serbia’s Interior Ministry said, and the condition of one of them is “quite serious.”

Rescuers are in contact with two others still stuck under the rubble, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said. “We are in contact with two people under the rubble. We are working on getting them out,” he said.

Rescuers were at the scene of the accident within minutes of an emergency call being made, according to Dacic. Nearly 80 rescuers have been deployed to the scene, he said.

The rescue operation is expected to take several more hours.

Serbia’s Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, offered his condolences to families of victims affected by the incident, while thanking first responders.

Vucevic added that those responsible for the collapse would be held accountable.

According to CNN affiliate N1, the railway station’s roof was renovated in 2021. More renovation work took place months later, and the building was officially reopened on July 5 this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

