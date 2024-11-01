Police: Shots fired during armed robbery investigation

OREM — An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday night while police were investigating two armed robberies.

At approximately 9 p.m., officers with the Orem Police Department were investigating a robbery report “where a weapon was used” near 500 S. State Street, according to a release from the department.

While police were investigating, officers received information about a second robbery that occurred in Orem near 600 East 1600 S., the release states.

Police state that the descriptions of the suspect at both robberies aligned.

Police canvassed the area and found the male suspect near the location of the second robbery. “Officers made contact with the male suspect and during this interaction, a report of shots fired was made,” the release states.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody. “No reports of injury were made,” the release states.

Police reported that the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team was contacted to conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.