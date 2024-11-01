On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week 10 Matchups

Nov 1, 2024, 11:17 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.

Week ten of the Big 12 football season kicks off the month of November and the final stretch to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship Game.

Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 10

  • BYU – 4-0 (7-0 overall)
  • Iowa State – 4-0 (7-0)
  • Kansas State – 3-1 (6-1)
  • Colorado – 3-1 (5-2)
  • Texas Tech – 3-1 (5-2)
  • Cincinnati – 3-1 (5-2)
  • Arizona State – 2-2 (5-2)
  • TCU – 2-2 (4-3)
  • West Virginia – 2-2 (3-4)
  • Utah – 1-3 (4-3)
  • Arizona – 1-3 (3-4)
  • Baylor – 1-3 (3-4)
  • UCF – 1-3 (3-4)
  • Kansas – 1-3 (2-5)
  • Houston – 1-3 (2-5)
  • Oklahoma State – 0-4 (3-4)

Season Totals

(Through Week 9)

  • Steve Bartle: 62-23
  • Mitch Harper: 62-23

Texas Tech at No. 11 Iowa State

  • Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: ESPN

Insider Predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Iowa State
  • Mitch Harper: Iowa State

After avoiding disaster going into the bye week, Matt Campbell should have had his team’s full attention during their week off. That should translate into a clean, crisp performance and a good win over the Red Raiders. -Bartle

I haven’t been sold on Texas Tech this entire season. The tough times continue in Ames as Iowa State is ready for the home stretch coming off a bye week. -Harper

No. 17 Kansas State at Houston

  • Saturday, November 2
  • Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Kansas State
  • Mitch Harper: Kansas State

The Cougars did not find a new formula for success against Utah last week. Avery Johnson and the Wildcats take care of business in a game that isn’t as close as the score final score (even at +14) would indicate. -Bartle

Kansas State got a rivalry scare last week. There won’t be any scares this week as DJ Giddens runs wild on the Coogs. -Harper

Arizona at UCF

  • Saturday, November 2
  • Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

  • Steve Bartle: UCF
  • Mitch Harper: UCF

Both teams have lost four-straight, so one of them has to end this week. With the home environment, a strong run game, and mounting frustration in Tucson, RJ Harvey and the Knights get the win. -Bartle

Two words: SPACE. GAME. UCF wins. But I would also add that the Knights should go with Daniel Rizk at quarterback. He could be the spark they need going forward. -Harper

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

  • Saturday, November 2
  • Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Arizona State
  • Mitch Harper: Oklahoma State

The Cowboys’  defense has allowed 499.9 yards per game and is ranked second to last in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game. Cam Skatteboo will benefit tremendously from Sam Leavitt’s return at quarterback and that helps ASU get a road win. -Bartle

I’m uneasy about this pick. But there’s no way a Mike Gundy team goes winless in Big 12 play. They have to get one eventually. I’ll say it’s this one in a homecoming spot at Boone Pickens. -Harper

TCU at Baylor

  • Saturday, November 2
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

  • Steve Bartle: TCU
  • Mitch Harper: Baylor

Both the Bears and Horned Frogs have figured something out and won two straight games. Despite their losses, the Bears have been a bit more competitive and consistent this season compared to the Horned Frogs. However, the Horned Frogs are simply a better team, so long as they don’t turn the ball over. Horned Frogs get the road win in Waco. -Bartle

By season’s end, Baylor is going to be one of those teams that you’ll say, “you don’t want to play them right now.” Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has been brilliant. Give me the Bears in the “Revivalry.” I can’t get on board with the “Bluebonnet” tagline. -Harper

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

