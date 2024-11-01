Utah’s state prisons both led by women for the first time

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections made history after announcing the appointment of a new warden at the Utah State Correctional Facility. For the first time in Utah, both state prisons are led by women.

The Utah Department of Corrections announced Sharon D’Amico’s appointment as USCF warden on Tuesday.

D’Amico started her career in 1997 as a correctional officer, back when the prison was in Draper. She told KSL NewsRadio that she originally was just aiming to make captain.

However, she realized once she achieved it that she had a lot of experience and knowledge she could pass on if she went further with her goals.

D’Amico said leading the USCF is an honor.

“It’s quite a big thing to carry for the staff to see… You want to do the best job that you can and help them with whatever and assist the inmates in rehabilitation,” she said. “It’s a big responsibility, and I’m honored to be able to take that on.”

She also emphasized the importance of better organizing processes to support their inmates.

“We want to prepare everybody to go out to the public and be able to live a successful life.”