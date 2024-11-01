Gunshots reported at Halloween party near University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation has been launched after gunshots were heard at a large party near the University of Utah just before midnight on Halloween, police said.

The shooting took place near 475 South Douglas Street. When police arrived, they found “evidence of gunfire,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said.



Witnesses reportedly told officers that “the suspect fired the gun into the air after being denied entry into a house party.”

The suspect then drove away from the scene, police said. Officers didn’t receive any reports of injuries resulting from the gunshots.

Police had not yet released a description of the suspect. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 801-799-3000.