Single men 40 and older may now serve missions as roles for single sisters expands

Nov 1, 2024, 3:49 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

missionary tag...

Elijah Felagai, 9, wears a tag that reads “Missionary in Training” at the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

(Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now allow missionary opportunities for single Church members who are men 40 and older. Men join sister missionaries of the same age, already allowed in service, who will now be given expanded service roles.

The change, effective Friday, allows men 40 years of age and older who do not have dependent children living at home to enter full-time missionary service. They will not serve as part of a missionary companionship.

“To fully embrace the gifts, talents and experiences of more Church members around the world, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have expanded missionary opportunities for single members of the Church age 40 and older,” the Church said in a press release. “Those who serve in this capacity will be considered for various assignments in area and mission offices, family history and other roles for which they have unique life experience (for example, medical, legal and other realms).”

There has also been an expansion in the types of missionary assignments available for single women 40 and older. In addition to their current roles in local congregations, single sister missionaries will now have potential assignments that include visitors’ centers, historic sites, employment centers, and additional roles in area and mission offices.

Before the change, single sister missionaries supported local congregations, advised missions on medical matters, worked in family history, and assisted in mission offices.

Similar to single senior sister missionaries, these senior missionaries will be devoted to an individual area of responsibility and will not serve as part of a missionary pair, or companionship, the Church said. Single senior missionaries can volunteer for mission terms of six, 12, 18 or 23 months.

“Bishops can initiate full-time missionary recommendations using the Missionary Recommendation System,” the Church Newsroom said on its website.

Local News

