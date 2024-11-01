Winless Jazz Embark On First Extended Road Trip

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Jazz will begin their first multi-game road trip of the season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The Jazz will make stops in Chicago and Milwaukee before wrapping up the four-game road swing in San Antonio.

At 0-5, the Jazz are the only winless team in the NBA.

Jazz Look For First Win Against Nuggets

The Jazz will face a Nuggets team that has gotten off to a slower-than-expected start to the season.

Denver is 2-2, but dropped its first two games of the season at home, and has needed overtime in each of their last two wins on the road.

Nikola Jokic is playing MVP-level basketball to open the season averaging a league-leading 31.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists.

Nikola joins Oscar Robertson as the only other player in NBA history to reach this stat line: 🃏 29 PTS

🃏 18 REB

🃏 16 AST pic.twitter.com/ezkbnYfQYN — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 30, 2024

However, their defensive rating ranks 21st in the league, one spot behind the 20th-ranked Jazz.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is shooting a career-worst 38 percent from the floor over his first four games after signing a four-year, $208 million contract in September.

Like Murray, the Jazz have struggled to find an offensive rhythm early in the season.

The Jazz own the league’s worst offensive rating at 97.8, the only team in the NBA with a rating below 104.0.

Opposing defenses have held the Jazz below the 100-point mark three times, including Thursday’s 106-88 loss to the San Antonio Spurs

The Jazz’s five-game losing streak is the franchise’s longest to open a season since 2013 when the team began the year 0-8.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Nuggets

The Jazz will face the Nuggets at 8:00 p.m. MST on Saturday in Denver. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

