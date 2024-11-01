On the Site:
CRIME

Police arrest suspected serial burglar linked to at least 8 West Valley City break-Ins

Nov 1, 2024, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man with a history of breaking into homes and garages, taking items and selling them at pawn shops has been arrested following a rash of burglaries in West Valley City.

Manuel A. Mora-Hermosillo, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of engaging in a continuous criminal enterprise, six counts of burglary and theft.

Police say Mora-Hermosillo’s most recent burglaries include:

  • Oct. 17, near 3700 South and 2900 West
  • Oct. 19, near 3800 South and 2900 West
  • Oct. 30, near 2900 South and 2800 West

In one case, Mora-Hermosillo entered a home by taking out a window air-conditioning unit, according to a police booking affidavit. In another, he broke out a basement window; in a third, he broke through a bedroom window, according to the affidavit.

Some of the stolen items included jewelry, a handgun, ammunition, keys, silver coins, a cellphone, a Bose speaker and a harmonica, the affidavit states.

After collecting video surveillance and fingerprints from the crime scenes, detectives identified Mora-Hermosillo as a suspect and learned he lived near 3050 West and 3900 South, the affidavit states.

One of the victims, showed KSL TV video of the burglar in his home stealing a laptop, Nintendo Switch, air pods, and a gold ring that had belonged to his grandfather.

Another victim, Colton Jones, told KSL TV he glad that that Mora-Hermosillo is in custody and will hopefully face justice.

“I can’t see this guy being so lucky enough to get away with it,” Jones said.

Police held surveillance on the residence until Mora-Hermosillo returned. When officers approached, “Hermosillo attempted to flee out the back of the home but was taken into custody,” according to the affidavit.

Two others living at the home were found to have outstanding warrants and were arrested as well, according to police. Mora-Hermosillo also has outstanding warrants. He was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 7 with burglary after stealing a $7,000 bike, according to court documents; and again on Sept. 26 for taking tools from a garage.

Police say Mora-Hermosillo “is a known drug abuser who is committing residential burglaries to fuel his drug addiction.”

Contributing: Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Police arrest suspected serial burglar linked to at least 8 West Valley City break-Ins