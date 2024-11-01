On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Day of the Dead; summoning the dead with art supplies

Nov 1, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm

Peter Rosen's Profile Picture

BY PETER ROSEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Every year Marla Love and her family summon the dead, with art supplies.

That’s what you do when you celebrate Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, and you come from a family of artists.

“I tell my students that I was born with the paintbrush in my hand,” Love, who runs the afterschool art program Art First Arte Primero, said.

Day of the Dead, celebrated Nov. 1 and 2, particularly in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Michoacan, is a holiday meant to remember and honor family and friends who have died.

Love, who now lives in Utah but over the years has spent time in Mexico, remembers visiting the graves of her grandfather and uncle there on the holiday.

“We’re all sitting around, we’re playing music, we’re singing,” she said. “Cultivating those memories of the person that has passed.”

“It’s a happy occasion, it’s not eerie,” she said.

“We bring the mariachi. We bring the music. They start singing whatever songs they (the dead) used to like. We have lunch or dinner. We basically spend all day and all night,” Rocio Mujica Aguilar Mejia, Love’s mother, said.

This year, the family set up altars at Art First, at Trolly Square, and at Millcreek Commons to promote Day of the Dead.

For Love, the holiday is now bittersweet. In recent years, her brother lost his fiancé and she lost a good friend in two separate car accidents one month apart.

“Yeah it’s, it’s still fresh,” Love said, tearfully.

Love remembers when she was young seeing thousands of people buying marigolds or cempasúchil – the “flower of the dead” – to decorate the gravesites. Its strong musky scent is said to guide the dead back to the living.

“Just because you can’t see them,” Jaseena, Love’s daughter, said, “doesn’t mean you can’t feel their warm embrace that they have. The impact that they have on their life.”

“We live the life that we live as an artist because of my family, because of my grandfather, because of my grandmother,” Love said. “It’s traditions that we honor to this day.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Every year, Marla Love and her family summon the dead with art supplies, and honor family tradition...

Peter Rosen

Day of the Dead; summoning the dead with art supplies

Every year Marla Love and her family summon the dead, with art supplies. That’s what you do when you celebrate Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, and you come from a family of artists.

2 hours ago

Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with "ser...

Alton Barnhart

‘Plan a safe ride this Halloween’ Utah troopers urge

Utah Highway Patrol urges all Utahns to make responsible choices on Halloween or be faced with "serious consequences."

1 day ago

Utah folklorist Danny B. Stewart started collecting stories when he was a kid, and he documented th...

Michael Camit, KSLNewsRadio

Provo guide leads ghost tours to teach Utah’s folklore

An adjunct professor at UVU collected hundreds of ghost stories in his life. Now, he's sharing them through ghost tours in downtown Provo.

1 day ago

Locals near Yellow Lake attended a trick-or-treating event with firefighters who were assigned to t...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Trick-or-treating with Yellow Lake firefighters

Local families in Francis, Kamas, Heber and other surrounding areas attended a trick-or-treating event to celebrate Halloween with the firefighters assigned to the Yellow Lake fire.

1 day ago

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous...

Emma Benson

Trick or treat! Don’t forget these Halloween safety reminders 

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. 

2 days ago

Novelty pumpkins grown at Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins, by Katie and Jim Seamons. (Mike Anderson, KS...

Mike Anderson

Family quits dairy farming for novelty pumpkins

A Cache Valley family is making a business out of their love for Halloween. They're known for their giant pumpkins and pumpkins grown into face molds.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Day of the Dead; summoning the dead with art supplies