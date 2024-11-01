DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: Max Hall Gets Last Laugh

SALT LAKE CITY – With the long-awaited Utah and BYU Football matchup quickly approaching, DJ & PK decided to look back at some of the best moments in the history of the rivalry.

Coming in at No. 8, BYU’s ranked win over Utah in 2009.

Max Hall Leads No. 19 Cougars To Win Over No. 21 Utes

From 1993 to 2005, the rivalry between Utah and BYU was dominated by the team up north with the Utes taking the win in nine of 13 matchups.

However, things changed a bit when Max Hall joined the Cougars’ program.

BYU won in 2006 and 2007. After losing in 2008 during Utah’s undefeated season, Hall had one more chance to come out on top in 2009.



And he did just that.

Coming into the matchup, Utah was ranked No. 21 and BYU was ranked 19th. Both teams sat at 9-2.

It was far from the prettiest game for Hall but they got the job done regardless. He completed 12 of 32 pass attempts for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

None bigger than the overtime winner to Andrew George across the middle.

2009 – #18 BYU vs #22 Utah Max Hall threw a 25 yard TD in OT to give BYU a 26-23 walk-off win against their rival. BYU (11-2) would finish the season ranked 12th in the AP Poll. Hall said after the game – “I don’t like Utah. I hate their program, their fans, I hate everything” pic.twitter.com/1tfl3Gep3c — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 29, 2020

The Utes opened scoring with two field goals in the first and led 6-0 going to the second.

Two field goals and a rushing touchdown from Harvey Unga before halftime put BYU up 13-6 at the half. The Cougars would extend their lead in the third with a short passing touchdown from Hall to Manase Tonga.

In the fourth, a touchdown, two-point conversion, and two field goals from Utah tied the game at 20-20.

The Utes would get the ball first in OT but after settling for a field goal, Hall and George made sure the rest was history.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

