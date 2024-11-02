Explosives set to demolish Farmer’s Grain Co-op in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — Explosives will be detonated Saturday morning to take down what’s left of the longtime Farmer’s Grain Co-op in West Haven.

Shawn Russell sees the old granary as he picks up contractor supplies, but he was familiar with it long before.

“My dad would send us over there where the train cars would spill the grain and stuff. They let us go in there, pick it up,” Russell said.

Dave Ball also has a history with the Farmer’s Grain Co-op since he has been fixing cars across the street from it for decades.

“I started out here in September of 85, and. And I remember when the farm granary was going pretty good,” Ball said. “It’s kind of sad to see it go after so many years. And it makes me wonder where’s all the grain now? Where’s all of our grain storage?

Patriot Rail, a company with offices in Florida and Utah, will build the West Haven Transload Facility on the site, which will span over 17 acres. The facility will give tenants access to the Utah Central Railway for regional and national distribution of products and materials.

“Another mark in history, I guess, kind of out with the old and in with the new, whatever they’re going to do,” Ball said.

The demolition is set to occur at 8 a.m., with the two tallest towers imploding to prevent debris from damaging nearby property. The Ogden Police Department said people can witness the demolition but there will be limited space. At 6 a.m., police will close Midland Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue until 10 a.m.