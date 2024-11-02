On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

‘We will not tolerate violence’: Salt Lake City Police issue Election Day safety message

Nov 1, 2024, 7:04 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said it’s ready and prepared for Election Day in Utah.

The department said it will not tolerate violence or damage to property, and it’s staffed up to make sure everyone feels safe to cast their vote on November 5.

“What we’re not going to tolerate is any sort of violence,” said Detective Dalton Beebe with the SLCPD. “We’re not going to tolerate any sort of property damage, blocking vehicle roadways that are causing a danger or a safety hazard. Nothing that that’s going to be tolerated.”

The department issued a release on Friday making it clear that violators will face consequences.

“It will be investigated. Arrests will be made, if applicable, and prosecutions as well,” Beebe said.

Here’s how Utah’s ballots make it from your table to tabulation

Beebe said there are no specific threats of violence, but the department wants people to know it’s ready to protect vote centers and maintain civility during demonstrations.

“We’ve been training for days, weeks and months to prepare for such events. Any incident, no matter the level, to restore safety and security to our community,” he said.

Under Utah law, it’s a crime to engage in “any practice that interferes with the freedom of voters to vote,” or that disrupts the administration at a polling place. Debee said the department will be out with extra patrols.

“You will see a larger police presence. And that’s again, just to ensure that everyone feels that we care and that they’re safe to vote as they see fit,” he said.

As of Friday morning, 38% of Utahns had cast a ballot according to numbers provided by the Lt. Governor’s office. In 2020, turnout four days before election day was 54%.

Non-English speakers have options for voting, county clerk says

