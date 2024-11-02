On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S WATER

Water experts working to help after Utah’s warm, dry October

Nov 1, 2024, 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah just had an unusually warm, dry month. Cities across the state set records for their warmest October ever. It adds to current concerns for our drought, and real worry about the ripple effect on the Great Salt Lake.

How do you manage the water, when there’s less to go around, to keep the water levels high? Right now Utah water experts are working on a tool to help them do just that.

A hot October isn’t what state experts said our Utah rivers and reservoirs need.

“Warmer temperatures are going to increase withdrawals from the hydrologic system,” said David O’Leary, Director of the Utah Water Science Center.

Watching our water flow and what it means for Utah’s drought is what David O’Leary does for the U.S. Geological Survey. He and other state water experts worry about what warmer dry months mean long term.

“It certainly is concerning, we’d like to keep water in the system here in Salt Lake City,” O’Leary said.

The state drought coordinator agrees, saying it’s hard to respond beyond the current season.

“We don’t know what we’re going to get, we can only know what we’ve been, we can only be careful with what we have, because we don’t know what we’re going to get,” said Laura Haskell, Drought Coordinator for the Utah Division of Water Resources.

That’s why O’Leary and his team have been working on creating a computer model that will soon allow them to plug in endless data from water flow to how much we consume, simulate climate conditions and predict what to expect years ahead.

“Then you can take that calibrated model and use various climate scenarios or management scenarios and look 5, 10, 20 years in the future,” said O’Leary.

He believes knowing what water we’ll have tomorrow can help Utah better manage what we have today.

As you can imagine, creating a computer program that can predict the future takes a long time to program. The Utah Water Science Center has been working on it for the last two years and is planning to release it in late summer or early fall next year.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Water

Utah just had an unusually warm and dry October. Photo captured by Chopper 5 on Nov. 1, 2024. (KSL ...

Brian Carlson

Water experts working to help after Utah’s warm, dry October

Utah just had an unusually warm, dry month. Cities across the state set records for their warmest October ever. It adds to current concerns for our drought, and real worry about the ripple effect on the Great Salt Lake.

5 hours ago

Reagan Wytsalucy examines corn growing in a community garden she helped start next to the Navajo Na...

David Condos, KUER

Navajo traditions tap into the past, and future, of farming the Southwest

When you imagine a ripe, juicy peach, you might not picture it growing in a red rock canyon. Centuries ago, however, tribes in the Four Corners cultivated vast orchards of an heirloom variety called the Southwest peach.

3 days ago

Dozens of local, county, state and federal leaders celebrated the grand reopening ceremony of the P...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Provo River Delta area reopens after 4-year restoration project

A fish only found in Utah Lake now has extra room to thrive in the reconstructed Provo River delta.

6 days ago

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Utah Departme...

Mary Culbertson

Toxic algal blooms detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

9 days ago

A view of Salt Lake City from the wetlands in the Great Salt Lake on Sept. 27, 2024....

Brian Carlson

Inland Port Authority shows efforts to preserve Great Salt Lake wetlands

The public got a better look at what the Utah Inland Port Authority is doing to preserve the Great Salt Lake.

1 month ago

Eurasian milfoil is invasive to Bear Lake, and both Utah and Idaho are working to counteract the de...

Mike Anderson

As Eurasian milfoil invades Bear Lake, states and activists fight back

Eurasian milfoil is growing under the crystal blue water of Bear Lake, and Utah and Idaho are trying to stop it.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Water experts working to help after Utah’s warm, dry October