BYU, University of Utah team up to encourage fans to ‘rival right’ ahead of big game

SALT LAKE CITY — Ask any BYU or Utah fan, the rivalry between the two schools runs deep. But during a private event on Friday Utes fans and Cougar fans gathered together putting that rivalry aside.

The two universities — Brigham Young University and the University of Utah — announced a new initiative called “Rival Right.” The message is in the name: It encourages fans to continue to show their school pride while also showing respect and sportsmanship.

The last time these two football teams played each other was in 2021. Now with both teams in the same conference the people behind the initiative said it’s an opportunity to come together and highlight what makes Utah so great.

“I see so much good in the rivalry about how our communities can work together. And it is fun, right? Some of those (rivalry) games are some of the most fun games of all year,” said Kris Bosman, chief alumni relations officer at the U of U.

In a video with both university presidents, Taylor Randall and C. Shane Reese highlight what makes each fanbase special, but remind fans to show respect.

“However hot the rivalry gets you don’t let the competition get in the way of your common humanity,” Reese said. “And remember, what happens off the field matters just as much as the score,” Randall said.

The return of the rivalry game also means the return of the traditional food drive. “The food drive is an element of, of something that addresses a common need for all of us and it’s awesome,” said Michael Johanson, executive director of alumni at BYU.

“It used to be more competitive. It was very much like, let’s beat BYU in the food drive. But this year we really wanted to show how together we could be so much bigger,” Bosman said.

Monetary and food donations from Utes fans will go to the Utah Food Bank. Donations from Cougar fans will go to Community Action Services and Food Bank.

Fans can make monetary donations before heading into Rice-Eccles Stadium next Saturday or online. Bins will also be located outside 10 Smith’s locations in Salt Lake City and throughout Utah County.

“Whatever happens in the game, happens in the game. I can’t control that,” Bosman said. “But what I can control is being welcoming and showing our fans that, ‘Hey, we’re going to start this night by doing something amazing for the community.”

Below is a list of locations to donate. BYU will take on Utah Saturday Nov. 9 with kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Utah County Smith’s Locations

1550 E. 3500 N., Lehi

210 E. 700 S., Pleasant Grove

45 S. State St., Orem

350 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo

1117 W. 400 S., Springville

Salt Lake County Smith’s Locations

922 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City

455 E. 500 S., Salt Lake City

402 6th Ave., Salt Lake City

876 E. 800 S., Salt Lake City

3215 S. Valley St., Salt Lake City