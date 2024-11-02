On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

BYU, University of Utah team up to encourage fans to ‘rival right’ ahead of big game

Nov 1, 2024, 7:14 PM | Updated: 7:15 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ask any BYU or Utah fan, the rivalry between the two schools runs deep. But during a private event on Friday Utes fans and Cougar fans gathered together putting that rivalry aside.

The two universities — Brigham Young University and the University of  Utah — announced a new initiative called “Rival Right.” The message is in the name: It encourages fans to continue to show their school pride while also showing respect and sportsmanship.

The last time these two football teams played each other was in 2021. Now with both teams in the same conference the people behind the initiative said it’s an opportunity to come together and highlight what makes Utah so great.

BYU and the U of U are uniting for the “Rival Right” initiative as the two teams meet in a football rivalry game. The new program was launched Nov. 1, 2024.

“I see so much good in the rivalry about how our communities can work together. And it is fun, right? Some of those (rivalry) games are some of the most fun games of all year,” said Kris Bosman, chief alumni relations officer at the U of U.

In a video with both university presidents, Taylor Randall and C. Shane Reese highlight what makes each fanbase special, but remind fans to show respect.

“However hot the rivalry gets you don’t let the competition get in the way of your common humanity,” Reese said. “And remember, what happens off the field matters just as much as the score,” Randall said.

The return of the rivalry game also means the return of the traditional food drive. “The food drive is an element of, of something that addresses a common need for all of us and it’s awesome,” said Michael Johanson, executive director of alumni at BYU.

“It used to be more competitive. It was very much like, let’s beat BYU in the food drive. But this year we really wanted to show how together we could be so much bigger,” Bosman said.

 

Monetary and food donations from Utes fans will go to the Utah Food Bank. Donations from Cougar fans will go to Community Action Services and Food Bank.

Fans can make monetary donations before heading into Rice-Eccles Stadium next Saturday or online. Bins will also be located outside 10 Smith’s locations in Salt Lake City and throughout Utah County.

“Whatever happens in the game, happens in the game. I can’t control that,” Bosman said. “But what I can control is being welcoming and showing our fans that, ‘Hey, we’re going to start this night by doing something amazing for the community.”

Below is a list of locations to donate. BYU will take on Utah Saturday Nov. 9 with kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Utah County Smith’s Locations

  • 1550 E. 3500 N., Lehi
  • 210 E. 700 S., Pleasant Grove
  • 45 S. State St., Orem
  • 350 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo
  • 1117 W. 400 S., Springville

Salt Lake County Smith’s Locations

  • 922 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City
  • 455 E. 500 S., Salt Lake City
  • 402 6th Ave., Salt Lake City
  • 876 E. 800 S., Salt Lake City
  • 3215 S. Valley St., Salt Lake City

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Utah voter in Salt Lake County voting in a ballot booth....

Andrew Adams

Apprehension among voters significant days ahead of 2024 Election

A longtime political observer says he hasn't seen voter anxiety about an upcoming election in his lifetime, but to have "faith in our system."

53 minutes ago

Two mascots engage in front of crowds...

Brianna Chavez

BYU, University of Utah team up to encourage fans to ‘rival right’ ahead of big game

Ask any BYU or Utah fan, the rivalry between the two schools runs deep. But during a private event on Friday Utes fans and Cougar fans gathered together putting that rivalry aside.

4 hours ago

Salt Lake County voters in ballot booths, voting early in the 2024 election....

Lindsay Aerts

‘We will not tolerate violence’: Salt Lake City Police issue Election Day safety message

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it's ready and prepared for Election Day in Utah. 

4 hours ago

FILE - clock. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Falling back: Health impacts of daylight saving time

It's time to fall back — daylight saving time officially ends Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 am, and while it's helpful to get a few extra ZZZ's, the change can throw off your sleep schedule.

4 hours ago

Utah just had an unusually warm and dry October. Photo captured by Chopper 5 on Nov. 1, 2024. (KSL ...

Brian Carlson

Water experts working to help after Utah’s warm, dry October

Utah just had an unusually warm, dry month. Cities across the state set records for their warmest October ever. It adds to current concerns for our drought, and real worry about the ripple effect on the Great Salt Lake.

4 hours ago

The Farmers Grain Co-op in West Haven, a day before it's set to come down on Nov. 2, 2024....

Mike Anderson

Explosives set to demolish Farmer’s Grain Co-op in West Haven

Explosives will be detonated Saturday morning to take down what's left of the longtime Farmer's Grain Co-op in West Haven.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU, University of Utah team up to encourage fans to ‘rival right’ ahead of big game