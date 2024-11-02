Falling back: Health impacts of daylight saving time

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time to fall back — daylight saving time officially ends Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2:00 a.m., and while it’s helpful to get a few extra ZZZ’s, the change can throw off your sleep schedule.

“Having that change in clock, actually your internal rhythm takes a little bit longer to catch up,” said Dr. Kelly Baron, a professor in the Department of Family and Preventative Medicine and a behavioral sleep specialist at University of Utah Health.

Baron said this transition can be especially tricky for parents with young children, as the kids may be getting up an hour earlier.

“The parents get the ‘sleep in’ time, but the kids are up bright and early, like ‘hey, let’s start the day,'” she said.

Baron said it’s important for people of all ages to prioritize good quality sleep. Focus on getting physical activity and light during the day, going to bed and getting up at the same time, spending time winding down before bed — maybe through reading a book — and keeping your bedroom a distraction-free and electronic-free zone.

And realize that with time, you will adjust.

“Have patience and give it a couple of days, and eventually you do align,” Baron said.

Baron added that major sleep organizations suggest that we stay on standard time year-round, as switching back and forth is too disruptive to the body’s circadian rhythm. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act — which would make daylight saving time permanent — but the bill stalled in the House.

Earlier this year, Rep. Celeste Maloy reintroduced the “Daylight Act,” but no action has been taken on the legislation.