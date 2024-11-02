On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Apprehension among voters significant days ahead of 2024 Election

Nov 1, 2024, 10:12 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Four days before election night, voters’ apprehension remained elevated, and a longtime political observer said Friday that national anxiety about an election was as high as he’d seen in his lifetime.

“I think there’s more anxiety for this presidential election, this national election than in my lifetime—since World War II,” said Tim Chambless, associate professor of political science at the University of Utah. “The American people, the voters—yes, they have anxiety.”

As polls continued to show a tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, concerns ranged over several issues as KSL TV interviewed voters in downtown Salt Lake City Friday.

Brooke Klem said she hoped votes would be counted properly.

“The validity of how they count the voting—I mean, mail-in ballots,” Klem said. “In some places, you don’t need an ID in certain states, and where I live, you do, and so it’s like there’s no standard of how you vote and how you count the votes.”

Others said they worried divisiveness would intensify.

“It seems like there’s just so much nastiness going on around us,” Patty Jolley said.

‘We will not tolerate violence’: Salt Lake City Police issue Election Day safety message

Her husband, Von Jolley, said the “negativity” on both sides has been “amazingly difficult to handle.” Another voter, Elijah Brisbie, acknowledged that many people would likely not be happy with the election result, no matter what it was.

Chambless said he wouldn’t be surprised if the outcome of the race was not decided until well after election night, similar to what happened four years ago.

“Because we had 61 different lawsuits, we were counting and recounting the ballots, and so as a result (we had) a delay of five days. This could be longer,” Chambless said.

The political observer offered some words of comfort to concerned voters.

“Have faith in our system,” Chambless said. “We survived the Civil War, we survived Nixon Watergate—we can survive this.”

Here’s how Utah’s ballots make it from your table to tabulation

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

A Utah voter in Salt Lake County voting in a ballot booth....

Andrew Adams

Apprehension among voters significant days ahead of 2024 Election

A longtime political observer says he hasn't seen voter anxiety about an upcoming election in his lifetime, but to have "faith in our system."

57 minutes ago

Salt Lake County voters in ballot booths, voting early in the 2024 election....

Lindsay Aerts

‘We will not tolerate violence’: Salt Lake City Police issue Election Day safety message

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it's ready and prepared for Election Day in Utah. 

4 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service at ...

Rebecca Santana, Associated Press

Secret Service report offers new details on failures during Trump assassination attempt

A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump says multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them “acceptable."

5 hours ago

missionary tag...

Larry D. Curtis

Single men 40 and older may now serve missions as roles for single sisters expands

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now allow missionary opportunities for single Church members who are men 40 and older. Men join sister missionaries of the same age, already allowed in service, who will now be given expanded service roles.

7 hours ago

"I Voted!" stickers are displayed at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse, in Philadelphia, Friday, ...

HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

Creative ‘I Voted’ stickers branch out beyond the familiar flag design

From scenic to slightly sinister, "I Voted" stickers encompass a lot more than the familiar American flag design.

9 hours ago

Kseniya Kniazeva, the founder and executive director of the Nomad Alliance, gathering unsheltered p...

Andrew Adams

Nonprofit helps Salt Lake City’s unsheltered with registering to vote

A local organization is working to get unsheltered Utahns registered to vote as Election Day approaches.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Apprehension among voters significant days ahead of 2024 Election