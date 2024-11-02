American Fork Outlasts Farmington In Defensive Battle

FARMINGTON, Utah – Twelfth-seeded American Fork put together a stout defensive performance, shutting down the Farmington Phoenix in a 21-17 win. American Fork faces the No. 4 Lehi Pioneers (8-2) on Friday, November 8.

No. 12 American Fork (5-6) traveled north to take on No. 5 Farmington (5-6) in the second round of the UHSAA 6A football playoffs.

WHAT A RUN FROM PRINCE AFU 😮 American Fork takes the lead right back.#GameNightLive #KSLGameNight @KSLSportsRewind @utahcommunitycu Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/qDTdTM5Ana — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 2, 2024

First Quarter

Both defenses stood firm in the opening period, and neither offense could find its footing in a scoreless first quarter.

Second Quarter

Farmington set up for a field goal on the first play from scrimmage, and the Cavemen broke through the line to block the kick. Gunner Michaelis scooped up the loose ball and returned it for the night’s first touchdown. The Cavemen took a 7-0 lead with the extra point.

Trailing by a seven, the Phoenix offense found some footing on its next drive. The downhill running game led by Travis Hoopes marched into the red zone. On 2nd-and-goal, Hoopes powered through the defense for a game-tying TD.

Farmington powers it in on the goal line and we’re tied at 7-7. 💪#GameNightLive #KSLGameNight @KSLSportsRewind @utahcommunitycu Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/GEoEEbjc17 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 2, 2024

Despite controlling time of possession in the opening half, Farmington went into halftime in a 7-7 deadlock with American Fork.

Third Quarter

The Phoenix opened the second half with a scoring drive that drained eight minutes off the clock. Jaxon Beynon finished the drive with a short field goal to give his team a 10-7 lead.

Farmington takes its first lead of the game late in the third 🏈#GameNightLive #KSLGameNight @KSLSportsRewind @utahcommunitycu Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/gvqJNMjcvf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 2, 2024

Holding against American Fork negated a huge return from Cade Wilkinson on the ensuing kickoff.

It was a brief setback for American Fork. Prince Afu took a handoff and reached the left edge with only space in front of him. The junior running back broke six tackles on the 66-yard score. The Cavemen drive used up less than 90 seconds of game time after Farmington’s eight-minute drive.

Fourth Quarter

Drew Love opened the final period with a 47-yard TD run to give Farmington a 17-14 lead.

The scoring explosion continued with American Fork marching into the red zone thanks to big plays on the ground and through the air. Luke Broadbent finished the drive with a short TD run. AF led 21-17 following the extra point.

The Phoenix reached midfield but turned the football over on downs after Broadbent sacked Josh Webb on fourth down.

The Cavemen held on for the four-point win.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow BrBrian’sees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24