Playoffs Round Two: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Stansbury Stallions narrowly escaped the second round with a 33-27 win over the Desert Hills Thunder on Friday.

Stansbury led 19-7 at the half but the Thunder came back strong in the second half and only trailed by five going into the fourth.

Good defense and one more TD put the Stallions in the position to take the win and they jumped on the opportunity.

Stansbury will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 Ridgeline on Friday, November 8.

Second Round Recap For 4A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 16 Hurricane Tigers 7 @ No. 1 Ridgeline Riverhawks 45

The Ridgeline Riverhawks showed why they went undefeated in the regular season with a dominant win over the Hurricane Tigers in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Friday. Ridgeline QB Nate Dahle had a great game, throwing for four touchdowns and over 150 yards. Three of his TD passes went to Graham Livingston. RB JT White had two of his own scores.

Ridgeline will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 8 Stansbury on Friday, November 8.

No. 13 Salem Hills Skyhawks 35 @ No. 4 Spanish Fork Dons 56

All season, the Spanish Fork Dons’ offense has been on a roll and that continued into the second round of the playoffs as they dropped a 50-ball on the Salem Hills Skyhawks. After taking a 7-0 lead in the first, the Dons scored double-digit points in each of the final three quarters. Six of Spanish Fork’s TDs came on the ground. Brock Jacobson had three rushing scores and Kaden Vest had two.

Spanish Fork will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 5 Park City on Friday, November 8.

No. 21 Bear River Bears 0 @ No. 5 Park City Miners 33

There was never a doubt for the Park City Miners as they cruised past the Bear River Bears in a shutout win on Friday. 31 of the Miners’ 33 points came in the first half. Park City RB Sebastian Bodily carried the offense with three touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing. Elijah Warner had Park City’s other touchdown.

Park City will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 4 Spanish Fork on Friday, November 8.

No. 18 Dixie Flyers 13 @ No. 2 Provo Bulldogs 34

When the Dixie Flyers opened the game with a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, it looked like there might have been an upset on the horizon. But the Provo Bulldogs had something to say about that. They scored 20 unanswered in the second quarter to take the lead and then tacked on two more trips to the end zone after halftime. RB Oliver MacKay had four rushing touchdowns.

Provo will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 7 Sky View on Friday, November 8.

Provo’s defense stifles Dixie to advance 34-13!! @mackayoliver8 goes 29 for 221 and 4 tds!! In the battle of RB’s… we’ll take our guy all day!! @SlingintheP @KSLSportsRewind @MooseB90 pic.twitter.com/UBdLrQxDwp — Provo Bulldog Football (@provo_football) November 2, 2024

No. 10 Mountain Crest Mustangs 14 @ No. 7 Sky View Bobcats 38

Just like in the Dixie/Provo game, the underdog jumped out to an early lead in this one. The Mountain Crest Mustangs scored all of their points in the first 20 minutes and led 14-0. From there, it was all Sky View. The Bobcats scored once before the half and then went on a huge run in the second half for a blowout win. Sky View QB Jack Clark had a hat trick of passing TDs.

Sky View will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Provo on Friday, November 8.

No. 19 Snow Canyon Warriors 20 @ No. 3 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 35

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs were the heavy favorites in the second-round matchup against the Snow Canyon Warriors and it showed. The Mustangs won the first and third quarters by a combined 21 points and that basically ended up being the difference. Crimson Cliffs QB Ryder Sherratt threw three touchdowns to three different receivers.

Crimson Cliffs will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 6 Green Canyon on Friday, November 8.

No. 11 Uintah Utes 20 @ No. 6 Green Canyon Wolves 49

A ridiculous 35-point second quarter from the Green Canyon Wolves propelled them to a big win over the Uintah Utes in the second round of the playoffs. Six different Wolves players found the end zone against the Utes. WR Colby Knight was the only one with two scores to his name.

Green Canyon will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 Crimson Cliffs on Friday, November 8.

