Playoffs Round Two: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Orem Tigers squeaked out a seven-point win over the West Panthers in the second round of the 5a playoffs on Friday.

At the half, the score was knotted at 7-7. Orem took the advantage in the third, outscoring West 14-6.

But then, the Panthers came storming back. Through the first seven minutes of the fourth, they scored two touchdowns and trailed by just one point. With four minutes left, Orem found the end zone one last time to secure the win.

Orem will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 4 Timpview on Friday, November 8.

Second Round Recap For 5A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 17 Granger Lancers 28 @ No. 1 Roy Royals 45

The scoreline in this game makes it seem more competitive than it actually was. In reality, the Roy Royals scored all 45 of their points in the first three quarters and the Granger Lancers scored 14 in the fourth when Roy wasn’t playing all of its players. The Royals’ offense got more or less exactly what it wanted against Granger. RB Logan Cella had three rushing touchdowns.

Roy will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 8 Viewmont on Friday, November 8.

No. 9 East Leopards 7 @ No. 8 Viewmont Vikings 10

The Viewmont Vikings prevailed over the East Leopards in a defensive-minded matchup on Friday. The Vikings opened with a field goal in the first quarter and scored their only TD in the second quarter. QB Titan Longson found Jayson Dunroe for that score. East threatened a comeback in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown from John Amone. However, the Vikings held on down the stretch to secure the win.

Viewmont will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 Roy on Friday, November 8.

No. 13 Springville Red Devils 24 @ No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 59

The Springville Red Devils put up a good fight but were ultimately outmatched by the potent Timpview Thunderbirds’ offense. The first quarter ended with Timpview leading 14-10. But then in the second, the T-Birds outscored the Red Devils 28-14. Then in the second half, Springville fell flat and Timpview took advantage. An eye-popping seven Thunderbird players scored a touchdown against Springville.

Timpview will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 5 Orem on Friday, November 8.

No. 18 Alta Hawks 14 @ No. 2 Bountiful Redhawks 42

The Bountiful Redhawks got off to a hot start against the Alta Hawks and cruised to a big win on Friday. The rushing game was firing on all cylinders for Bountiful. Siaki Fekitoa had three rushing touchdowns and QB Emerson Geilman had two to go along with one passing TD. Alta WR Nolan Lohness had two receiving TDs.

Bountiful will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 7 Maple Mountain on Friday, November 8.

No. 10 Northridge Knights 21 @ No. 7 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 24

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles escaped with a three-point win over the Northridge Knights in the second round of the playoffs on Friday. The Knights scored 14 points in the first and led going into the second quarter. Maple Mountain came back with 10 points before the half. Both teams went scoreless in the third and tacked on one more TD in the fourth.

Maple Mountain will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Bountiful on Friday, November 8.

No. 19 Wasatch Wasps 0 @ No. 3 Brighton Bengals 26

The Brighton Bengals moved past the Wasatch Wasps in the only shutout in the second round of the 5a playoffs. RB Mason Haertel had two rushing scores and the highlight of the game. In the third quarter, Haertel took a handoff all the way to the house from 61 yards out.

Brighton will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 6 Olympus on Friday, November 8.

No. 11 Woods Cross Wildcats 21 @ No. 6 Olympus Titans 49

Just like in the Granger/Roy game, the scoreline doesn’t tell the full story of this game. Olympus scored all 49 of its points in the first three quarters and Woods Cross scored 14 of its 21 in the fourth with the Titans’ starters watching from the sideline. Olympus QB Max Rice threw for four touchdowns. Late in the second quarter, Caden Lloyd returned a kickoff 95 yards for six.

Olympus will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 Brighton on Friday, November 8.

