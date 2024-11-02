On the Site:
Playoffs Round Two: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

Nov 1, 2024, 10:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Skyridge Falcons got a good scare from the Riverton Silverwolves in the second round of the 6a playoffs but still came out on top, 21-17.

Riverton was a considerable underdog but had the game tied 7-7 after the first quarter and even led 17-14 at the half.

However, the only score in the second half was a third-quarter Skyridge passing touchdown. The defense buckled down in the fourth to secure the win.

Skyridge will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 7 Davis on Friday, November 8.

Second Round Recap For 6A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 9 Weber Warriors 27 @ No. 8 Bingham Miners 14

The Bingham Miners held two different leads in the first half but 17 unanswered points from the Weber Warriors in the second half led to a convincing win. The tide turned in the second quarter when Weber’s Ian Elmore returned a kickoff 95 yards to the house. That play came right after Bingham’s second score. Dyson Parker and Brock Dean had the Warriors’ two offensive scores.

Weber will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, November 8.

No. 13 Layton Lancers 6 @ No. 4 Lehi Pioneers 47

The Lehi Pioneers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back to advance past the Layton Lancers on Friday. The Pioneers scored 21 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second. QB Jett Niu had three passing touchdowns to three different receivers. RB Devaughn Eka ran in two touchdowns.

Lehi will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 12 American Fork on Friday, November 8.

No. 16 Westlake Thunder 0 @ No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 56

The Corner Canyon Chargers flexed their muscles in a shutout win over the Westlake Thunder in round two of the 6a playoffs. The Chargers scored all of their points in the first three quarters. Six of Corner Canyons’ eight touchdowns came on the ground. RB Weston Briggs had three of his own.

Corner Canyon will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 9 Weber on Friday, November 8.

No. 10 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 10 @ No. 7 Davis Darts 28

The Davis Darts made quick work of the Mountain Ridge Sentinels in the second round on Friday. Davis QB Tradon Bessinger had two passing touchdowns and added a third with his legs in the first quarter to open the scoring. Three Darts players other than Bessinger found the end zone against Mountain Ridge.

Davis will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Skyridge on Friday, November 8.

No. 14 Herriman Mustangs 0 @ No. 3 Lone Peak Knights 24

The Lone Peak Knights were clearly the better team as they shut out the Herriman Mustangs in the second round to advance on Friday. RB Sean Tahi made a statement in the third quarter with two rushing touchdowns from 80 and 68 yards. WR Charles Wright had the other TD for the Knights.

Lone Peak will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 6 Fremont on Friday, November 8.

No. 11 Syracuse Titans 20 @ No. 6 Fremont Silverwolves 28

The Syracuse Titans came within minutes of the biggest upset of the second round but the Fremont Silverwolves were able to get the win with two fourth-quarter scores. Fremont RB Cade Hadley had two rushing touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner that came with four minutes left in the fourth.

Fremont will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 Lone Peak on Friday, November 8.

