On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Driver grateful to be alive after rockslide hits truck on Highway 6

Nov 2, 2024, 8:45 AM

The boulders that slid on to U.S. Highway 6 and nearly hit several drivers....

The boulders that slid on to U.S. Highway 6 and nearly hit several drivers. (Kaylynne Young)

(Kaylynne Young)

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

PRICE — A Spanish Fork man is thankful he’s okay after a rockslide came crashing down onto Highway 6 and hit his truck Friday afternoon. He said it happened so fast that he barely had time to react.

The slide snarled traffic and left other drivers in awe as they passed by it.

Erin Young and her daughter Kaylynne Young drove through the aftermath as they headed from Price to the Salt Lake Valley, only a few minutes after boulders barreled down onto the highway.

She said there was debris and large rocks across the entire road.

“There was still sand, you know, kind of coming down off the side of the hill,” Young said.

People had gotten out of their vehicles and jumped in to start clearing debris and directing traffic. As her daughter took cell phone video from the passenger seat, they could see one man trying to secure tow straps on one of the boulders.

Young, who said she drives the canyon about once a week, explained she’d seen rockslides before, but none as bad as this.

One of the boulders ripped through the guardrail, mangling the metal.

The two wondered if everyone was okay.

“That’s kind of where we’re looking at, like, the car, trying to see like if anyone was hit,” Young expressed.

People work to move boulders that crashed across Highway 6 in Price Canyon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Todd Bramall)

They passed by Todd Bramall and his truck pulled off on the side of the road.

He also took video and snapped pictures of the aftermath.

But unlike the Youngs, he didn’t just see the rockslide. He felt it.

As Bramall drove west through Price Canyon toward home in Spanish Fork, he spotted dust up the hillside and said he immediately knew what was happening.

He had no time to react before the dust descended upon him, surrounding his truck.

“I had heard rocks pelt the side of the truck, as well as hit it,” Bramall said.

With his truck right in the rockfall’s path, Bramall explained his instincts — and an impression — guided him.

“Reflex was to hit the brake, which I did, and then immediately had the thought ‘speed up to get out of it,'” Bramall recounted.

Pulling out of the dust, Bramall stopped on the side of the road and got out.

One of the rocks had launched into the hood of Bramall’s truck, tearing through down to the engine. Smoke started rising, the damage making his truck undrivable.

“My oldest boy said it looked like a cannon ball had gone through it,” Bramall explained.

The hood of Todd Bramall’s truck, punctured during the rockslide on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Price Canyon. (Todd Bramall)

Other rocks dented the front of his truck and hit the windshield post in front of his side mirror.

When Bramall turned and looked down the road, he could see people out and trying to move the boulders, some waist — and shoulder — height.

He realized the moment of hitting the brakes allowed the rock to smash Bramall’s hood rather than inches away, where he was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Suddenly speeding back up got him out of the slide’s way before the worst of it hit.

“Had I been 10 seconds slower, I would have been in the middle of those big boulders,” he said.

With no one else hit or hurt, UDOT came out and cleared it up with a snowplow and front loader.

Utah Highway Patrol also responded, saying the rockfall appeared to be from natural causes, and is a frequent occurrence in that area.

Troopers, Young and Bramall all said Friday’s rockslide is a reminder of why it’s so important to pay attention and stay alert on Highway 6.

Bramall’s truck had to be towed, and now he’ll have to figure out if it can be fixed. But he’ll keep the rock as a keepsake, remembering his luck and the moment that instinct, and impression, kicked in.

“I’m just grateful to be alive and be able to continue to spend time with family,” Bramall said, adding, “I know where the impression came from, and grateful for that.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The boulders that slid on to U.S. Highway 6 and nearly hit several drivers....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Driver grateful to be alive after rockslide hits truck on Highway 6

A Spanish Fork man is thankful he's okay, after a rockslide came crashing down onto Highway 6 and hit his truck Friday afternoon. He explained it happened so fast that he barely had time to react.

8 seconds ago

Police lights...

Jacob Freeman

Bar fight with ’30 to 40 people’ injures two officers, six arrested

A bar fight near 1700 South Main Street injured two Salt Lake City police officers early Saturday morning.

16 minutes ago

A Utah voter in Salt Lake County voting in a ballot booth....

Andrew Adams

Apprehension among voters significant days ahead of 2024 Election

A longtime political observer says he hasn't seen voter anxiety about an upcoming election in his lifetime, but to have "faith in our system."

11 hours ago

Two mascots engage in front of crowds...

Brianna Chavez

BYU, University of Utah team up to encourage fans to ‘rival right’ ahead of big game

Ask any BYU or Utah fan, the rivalry between the two schools runs deep. But during a private event on Friday Utes fans and Cougar fans gathered together putting that rivalry aside.

14 hours ago

Salt Lake County voters in ballot booths, voting early in the 2024 election....

Lindsay Aerts

‘We will not tolerate violence’: Salt Lake City Police issue Election Day safety message

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it's ready and prepared for Election Day in Utah. 

14 hours ago

FILE - clock. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Falling back: Health impacts of daylight saving time

It's time to fall back — daylight saving time officially ends Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 am, and while it's helpful to get a few extra ZZZ's, the change can throw off your sleep schedule.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Driver grateful to be alive after rockslide hits truck on Highway 6