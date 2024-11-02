Bar fight with ’30 to 40 people’ injures two officers, six arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A bar fight near 1700 South Main Street injured two Salt Lake City police officers early Saturday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they estimated 30 to 40 people were involved in a fight between each other and police officers.

When officers first arrived, they heard that someone had assaulted three people, then drove off before they got there. The police department said that when officers were trying to help those people who had been attacked, two large groups of people started arguing.

“Officers tried separating the groups and ordered people to start leaving the area as they tried to prevent a larger fight,” the police department said in a press release. “However, the groups remained unaffected by police orders and … the two groups began physically fighting with each other.”

Due to how large the fight was, “Officers and detectives from across the city responded to the incident,” the police department said.

Officers reportedly used pepper spray to get the fight under control.

Police made six arrests in connection with the fight. They were booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of various charges, including disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and public intoxication.

The two officers who were injured didn’t need to go to the hospital. It’s was not immediately clear why the fight started.