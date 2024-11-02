Crews work quickly to put out fire threatening Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD — Fire crews were able to work quickly to put out a fire that started in a van outside a Clearfield home at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

The fire occurred around 230 South Lakeview Drive.

Captain Eric Burney with the North Davis Fire District said they arrived at the residence to find smoke and flames coming out of the vehicle.

“We were able to get here pretty quickly,” Burney said. He said crews got the fire under control within five minutes, then completely put out in ten minutes.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The garage of the home sustained some damage to the exterior, but it didn’t appear to be significant. The rest of the home was undamaged.