On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Murder charge filed in 1972 cold case from Vernal

Nov 2, 2024, 10:17 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

VERNAL — More than 50 years after he was killed, criminal charges were filed Friday in connection with the 1972 shooting and burning death of a 21-year-old Army soldier from Vernal.

Darrel Eugene Choate, 74, was charged in 8th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony.

On Nov. 26, 1972, 21-year-old Gregory Dahl Nickell was shot multiple times and his car was set on fire while his body was still inside. Nickell’s date that night, an 18-year-old woman, was kidnapped and held hostage for several hours and raped multiple times.

In 2022 — on the 50th anniversary of Nickell’s death — the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office announced that through extensive DNA testing, Daniel Arthur Bell, who used to live in the Uintah Basin, was one of the two men involved in the heinous crime. Bell, however, died in 2019 at the age of 88 of unknown causes and was never arrested for Nickell’s death.

At the time of the announcement, it was hinted that investigators also had promising information about the second man, who was younger.

Now, according to charging documents filed Friday, after more DNA testing, “Darrel Eugene Choate is a direct DNA match for one of the suspects who had murdered Greg Nickell and raped (the woman). This direct DNA match is proof that Darrel Eugene Choate is one of the two suspects and is not just a close familial match to one of the suspects.”

Choate, who lives in Tooele, has an “extensive criminal record which did include sexual offenses in Price. Darrel Eugene Choate has also made statements in records that he believes he is able to read minds,” the charges state.

The crime

Early on the morning of Nov. 26, 1972, Nickell — who had recently come home from the U.S. Army — was on a date with an 18-year-old woman. The two had parked their vehicle at a scenic overlook along Highway 40 when someone knocked on the car window. The man claimed he had been in a crash and asked for a ride back into Vernal, according to the sheriff’s office. Nickell agreed to help.

Moments later, Nickell was shot at least three times.

“(The woman) stated that Nickell had attempted to shield her from the barrage of bullets and that she believed some of those shots had been intended for her,” the charges state.

The gunman then drove Nickell’s car with Nickell and the woman still inside and a second man soon began to follow. They went to the area now known as Brough Reservoir where the vehicle was set on fire with Nickell still inside, according to the charges.

The woman was then held hostage for the next four to six hours and raped twice, the second time near Duchesne, the charges state. She was then released.

When police started testing DNA in 2019 and came up with Bell as a suspect, they traveled to Yakima, Washington, to talk to his widow. They learned that before his death, Bell was convicted of rape in Oregon in 1987 and that his friend “Gene” was involved in a rape in Washington and the last time he had seen him was in the 1980s or ’90s, according to the charges.

Investigators then learned that Choate also had ties to Ballard and Price.

“A surreptitious DNA sample was collected from Darrel Eugene Choate by law enforcement who had responded to his residence on an unrelated call for service. The surreptitious DNA sample was then sent to the Utah State Crime Lab for comparison against the DNA sample of the unknown male suspect” collected in 1972, and determined it was a match, the charges state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Gregory Dahl Nickell, 21, was shot and killed in Vernal on Nov. 26, 1972. Fifty years later, one of...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Murder charge filed in 1972 cold case from Vernal

More than 50 years after he was killed, criminal charges were filed Friday in connection with the 1972 shooting and burning death of a 21-year-old Army soldier from Vernal.

1 hour ago

Police lights...

Jacob Freeman

Bar fight with ’30 to 40 people’ injures two officers, six arrested

A bar fight near 1700 South Main Street injured two Salt Lake City police officers early Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

Video of the burglar peaking inside of one of the West Valley City homes that was broken into....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police arrest suspected serial burglar linked to at least 8 West Valley City break-Ins

A man with a history of breaking into homes and garages, taking items and selling them at pawn shops has been arrested following a rash of burglaries in West Valley City.

19 hours ago

Crime scene investigators are seen at the fatal Ogden hit-and-run on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (KSL...

Jacob Freeman

Ogden hit-and-run driver washed car ‘just feet from victim’ after accident, police say

The driver in an Ogden parking lot hit-and-run that killed one washed his car "just feet from the victim" after the accident, police said.

19 hours ago

Emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Gunshots reported at Halloween party near University of Utah

An investigation has been launched after gunshots were heard at a large party near the University of Utah just before midnight on Halloween, police said.

23 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Police: Shots fired during armed robbery investigation

An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday night while police were investigating two armed robberies.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Murder charge filed in 1972 cold case from Vernal