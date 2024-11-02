Man makes threats against Sandy Police Department after arrest, police say

SANDY — A man is being held without bail after allegedly fleeing police and making threats against the Sandy Police Department.

In a probable cause statement, the Sandy Police Department said an officer saw a man, later identified as Sayed Zeinullah Mousavi, standing outside a parked car that was listed as stolen. When the officer turned on his lights, Mousavi took off in the car “at a high rate of speed,” the statement said.

Officers didn’t initially pursue Mousavi, but according to the statement, he came back, got out of his vehicle and “gave (the officer) the middle finger” before taking off a second time.

This time, police followed.

“A short time later, Mousavi’s vehicle was disabled, and he was taken into custody,” the statement said.

After being arrested, Mousavi allegedly said he was going to shoot up the Sandy Police Department. This led to him being accused of making a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony, in addition to three counts of failing to stop for police and one count of driving on a suspended license.

Mousavi is being held without bail.

Contributing: Bryanna Willis, KSL NewsRadio.