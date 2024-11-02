On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man makes threats against Sandy Police Department after arrest, police say

Nov 2, 2024, 12:21 PM

Sandy police vehicle is pictured on Sunday March 8, 2020....

FILE - Sandy police vehicle is pictured on Sunday March 8, 2020. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A man is being held without bail after allegedly fleeing police and making threats against the Sandy Police Department.

In a probable cause statement, the Sandy Police Department said an officer saw a man, later identified as Sayed Zeinullah Mousavi, standing outside a parked car that was listed as stolen. When the officer turned on his lights, Mousavi took off in the car “at a high rate of speed,” the statement said.

Officers didn’t initially pursue Mousavi, but according to the statement, he came back, got out of his vehicle and “gave (the officer) the middle finger” before taking off a second time.

This time, police followed.

“A short time later, Mousavi’s vehicle was disabled, and he was taken into custody,” the statement said.

After being arrested, Mousavi allegedly said he was going to shoot up the Sandy Police Department. This led to him being accused of making a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony, in addition to three counts of failing to stop for police and one count of driving on a suspended license.

Mousavi is being held without bail.

Contributing: Bryanna Willis, KSL NewsRadio.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Sandy police vehicle is pictured on Sunday March 8, 2020....

Jacob Freeman

Man makes threats against Sandy Police Department after arrest, police say

A man is being held without bail after allegedly fleeing police and making threats against the Sandy Police Department.

4 hours ago

Gregory Dahl Nickell, 21, was shot and killed in Vernal on Nov. 26, 1972. Fifty years later, one of...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Murder charge filed in 1972 cold case from Vernal

More than 50 years after he was killed, criminal charges were filed Friday in connection with the 1972 shooting and burning death of a 21-year-old Army soldier from Vernal.

6 hours ago

Police lights...

Jacob Freeman

Bar fight with ’30 to 40 people’ injures two officers, six arrested

A bar fight near 1700 South Main Street injured two Salt Lake City police officers early Saturday morning.

8 hours ago

Video of the burglar peaking inside of one of the West Valley City homes that was broken into....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police arrest suspected serial burglar linked to at least 8 West Valley City break-Ins

A man with a history of breaking into homes and garages, taking items and selling them at pawn shops has been arrested following a rash of burglaries in West Valley City.

24 hours ago

Crime scene investigators are seen at the fatal Ogden hit-and-run on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (KSL...

Jacob Freeman

Ogden hit-and-run driver washed car ‘just feet from victim’ after accident, police say

The driver in an Ogden parking lot hit-and-run that killed one washed his car "just feet from the victim" after the accident, police said.

1 day ago

Emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Gunshots reported at Halloween party near University of Utah

An investigation has been launched after gunshots were heard at a large party near the University of Utah just before midnight on Halloween, police said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man makes threats against Sandy Police Department after arrest, police say