12-year-old gets Make-A-Wish surprise at Lagoon

Nov 2, 2024, 2:32 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

Twelve-year-old Brayden Hansen got a special Star Wars-themed tour of Lagoon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Farmington, Utah. (America First Credit Union)

BY BRITT JOHNSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


FARMINGTON — A 12-year-old heart transplant recipient got to spend a special Star Wars-themed day at Lagoon on Friday but that was just the beginning.

The Make-A-Wish Utah branch partnered with Lagoon and America First Credit Union to make Brayden Hansen’s wish come true.

Brayden is a Star Wars super fan. His mom, Anna Hansen, said he got into the franchise when he was little and had seen all of the movies and cartoons several times.

So, it was only fitting that he get a private tour at Lagoon with R2D2, stormtroopers and even Darth Vader, as part of his Make-A-Wish proclamation.

Amber Greenwell, the director of America First Credit Union Charitable Foundation said the proclamation serves as a celebration and unveiling of a recipient’s wish.

The real surprise came when a big screen with the iconic Star Wars rolling text announced that Brayden and his family are going to Disney World to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge next year.

He and his family are thrilled.

Anna said this is the first big trip they’ve been able to take as a family because medical bills, illness and so many other things have always been in their way in the past.

“We’re completely overjoyed and excited with everything that has happened today,” she said.

Brayden is also a huge fan of roller coasters and, according to Lagoon’s Special Events Director Julie Freed, he got a behind-the-scenes tour of Cannibal.

And, Lagoon’s newest coaster, Primordial, opened just for him.

“He was loving it. He loved actually seeing the inner workings of it,” Anna said.

12-year-old gets Make-A-Wish surprise at Lagoon