Missing Cedar City man found dead following motorcycle crash

CEDAR CITY — A man who went missing in Cedar City earlier this week has been found dead, according to Cedar City police.

According to a Facebook post by the Cedar City Police Department, the man was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash.

On Saturday, a volunteer, looking for the man, found the victim’s body and bike near milepost 7 on state Route 14, east of Cedar City.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim may have lost control of his motorcycle, resulting in a fatal crash,” the post read.

On Friday, Cedar City police identified the missing man as 35-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez-Nava who went missing after leaving on a “dark silver Ducati street motorcycle.”

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.