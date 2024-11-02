On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Wide Receiver Receives East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation

Nov 2, 2024, 2:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver Jalen Royals has been invited to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Shrine Bowl invitations were announced on Thursday, October 31.

RELATED: Last-Second FG Gives Utah State The Win In Laramie

Royals followed up a record-setting 2023 campaign with an equally eye-popping senior season. He caught 55 passes for 834 yards and six touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury.

About Jalen Royals

Playing his prep football at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, Royals had 26 catches for 455 yards and four TDs as a senior. Listed at 6’0 and 205 pounds, his athleticism showed on the track team, where he was an all-state high jumper and placed sixth in the state championships as a senior.

RELATED: #6 Utah State’s Jalen Royals (Wide Receiver)

In 2021, Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He had seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He signed with Utah State following the 2021 season. Royals played in 12 games for USU in 2022 without recording a stat.

In 2023, Royals became the 13th player to reach the 1,000-yard receiving plateau in program history. While starting all 13 games, Royals racked up 71 catches for 1,080 yards and a USU record 15 touchdowns. He led the country with seven TD receptions of 50+ yards.

Royals has appeared in 32 games with the Aggies, making 21 starts. He has career totals of 126 catches, 1,914 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He is third in program history for TD catches, 12th in receiving yards, and fifth all-time with eight 100-yard receiving games.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mikhail Sergachev Is Utah Hockey Club’s Steady Defensive Leader

After being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning this past offseason, the two-time Stanley Cup Champion defenseman has become Utah's new No. 1 on the blue line and the leader of the D-core.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Flips Alai Kalaniuvalu From Oregon

BYU adds a four-star recruit into the mix for the 2025 recruiting class.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lone Peak High Standout Austin Pay Commits To BYU Football

BYU secures a commitment from Lone Peak High star Austin Pay.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Fisher Pledges $1 Billion Toward A’s Las Vegas Ballpark

Athletics owner John Fisher and his family will invest $1 billion into the construction of a stadium in Las Vegas and U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs will offer a $300 million loan, club executive Sandy Dean said Thursday.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Wide Receiver Receives East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver Jalen Royals has been invited to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. Shrine Bowl invitations were announced on Thursday, October 31. RELATED: Last-Second FG Gives Utah State The Win In Laramie He is h1m! Congrats to @jalenroyals to getting the @shrinebowl invite! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/fAK0ZWj475 — USU Football […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round Two: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the second round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah State Wide Receiver Receives East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation