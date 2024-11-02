Utah State Wide Receiver Receives East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver Jalen Royals has been invited to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Shrine Bowl invitations were announced on Thursday, October 31.

Royals followed up a record-setting 2023 campaign with an equally eye-popping senior season. He caught 55 passes for 834 yards and six touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury.

About Jalen Royals

Playing his prep football at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, Royals had 26 catches for 455 yards and four TDs as a senior. Listed at 6’0 and 205 pounds, his athleticism showed on the track team, where he was an all-state high jumper and placed sixth in the state championships as a senior.

In 2021, Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He had seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He signed with Utah State following the 2021 season. Royals played in 12 games for USU in 2022 without recording a stat.

JALEN ROYALS WITH THE ONE-HANDED SNAG 🤯 WHAT A PLAY 😱 (via @CBSSportsCFB)

pic.twitter.com/ImVLvdXoH8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2024

In 2023, Royals became the 13th player to reach the 1,000-yard receiving plateau in program history. While starting all 13 games, Royals racked up 71 catches for 1,080 yards and a USU record 15 touchdowns. He led the country with seven TD receptions of 50+ yards.

Royals has appeared in 32 games with the Aggies, making 21 starts. He has career totals of 126 catches, 1,914 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He is third in program history for TD catches, 12th in receiving yards, and fifth all-time with eight 100-yard receiving games.

