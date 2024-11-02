On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah wildlife officials to drivers: Watch out for deer as daylight saving time ends

Nov 2, 2024, 3:53 PM

A buck deer crosses the road near Oak City in Millard County in November 2022. State wildlife offic...

A buck deer crosses the road near Oak City in Millard County in November 2022. State wildlife officials say drivers should be alert as this month is the "peak time" for vehicle-deer collisions. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Daylight saving time ends this weekend and researchers have long found interesting trends tied to the century-old habit of moving clocks forward and backward each year.

Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health outlined a few impacts of the practice, including increasing health risks and sleep pattern changes — most of which occur when an hour is lost in March. However, the organization’s article didn’t address wildlife impacts typically associated with the time change.

Saturday marks the final post-6 p.m. sunset until mid-February 2025. The sun will set at 5:21 p.m. in Salt Lake City on Sunday, and earlier in the day over the next several weeks, leading up to winter solstice on Dec. 21.

Deer typically start to migrate into valley community areas around October and November as snow returns to their mountain habitats, says Makeda Hanson, migration initiative coordinator at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The species is often more active around sunrise and sunset, as well.

With the time change, Hanson says November is the “peak time” for vehicle-deer collisions because both sunrise and sunset suddenly fall in the morning and evening rush hours during these changes in nature.

“It coincides with mating season and the annual migration of deer. Animals are crossing more roads during the migration, and male deer move around a lot more to find mates,” she said. “It also doesn’t help that the daylight hours are shorter during this time of year, creating lower visibility for drivers.”

There have already been over 7,800 wildlife-vehicle collisions this year, according to the division. Collisions can also be quite costly for drivers and wildlife populations.

In 2022, Utah lawmakers began requiring the Utah Department of Transportation to track wildlife mitigation in its annual reports. Vehicle-wildlife collisions resulted in property damage and medical costs reaching as high as $138 million a year, according to Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, who sponsored a bill making the change.

UDOT has also installed wildlife bridgesfencing and other infrastructure in some areas to help reduce collisions.

Meanwhile, Utah wildlife officials say drivers should be “especially alert” around sunrise and sunset, particularly this month, and slow down when they see an animal near the roadway.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A buck deer crosses the road near Oak City in Millard County in November 2022. State wildlife offic...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah wildlife officials to drivers: Watch out for deer as daylight saving time ends

Daylight saving time ends this weekend and researchers have long found interesting trends tied to the century-old habit of moving clocks forward and backward each year.

14 minutes ago

Police say Eduardo Gutierrez-Nava, who went missing from Cedar City on Tuesday, was found dead on S...

Mark Jones

Missing man found dead following motorcycle crash near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A man who went missing in Cedar City earlier this week has been found dead, according to Cedar City police. According to a Facebook post by the Cedar City Police Department, the man was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash. On Saturday, a volunteer, looking for the man, found the victim’s body […]

1 hour ago

Twelve-year-old Brayden Hansen got a special Star Wars-themed tour of Lagoon on Friday, Nov. 1, 202...

Britt Johnson, KSL NewsRadio

12-year-old gets Make-A-Wish surprise at Lagoon

A 12-year-old heart transplant recipient got to spend a special Star Wars-themed day at Lagoon on Friday but that was just the beginning.

2 hours ago

The first of two head houses at the old Farmer's Grain Cooperative grain elevator in Ogden fell aft...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘The shock was amazing’: Ogden grain elevator head houses demolished

The two head houses serving the old Farmers Grain Cooperative grain elevator in west Ogden have been reduced to rubble, closing the chapter on the facility's history serving northern Utah's agricultural community.

4 hours ago

Sandy police vehicle is pictured on Sunday March 8, 2020....

Jacob Freeman

Man makes threats against Sandy Police Department after arrest, police say

A man is being held without bail after allegedly fleeing police and making threats against the Sandy Police Department.

4 hours ago

Gregory Dahl Nickell, 21, was shot and killed in Vernal on Nov. 26, 1972. Fifty years later, one of...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Murder charge filed in 1972 cold case from Vernal

More than 50 years after he was killed, criminal charges were filed Friday in connection with the 1972 shooting and burning death of a 21-year-old Army soldier from Vernal.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah wildlife officials to drivers: Watch out for deer as daylight saving time ends