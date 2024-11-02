Lone Peak High Standout Austin Pay Commits To BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Austin Pay in the class of 2025.

Pay, the younger brother of BYU linemen Connor and Trevor Pay, announced his pledge to the Cougars during a ceremony at Lone Peak High School.

He’s also the son of former BYU and NFL offensive lineman Gary Pay. So the Pay pipeline to BYU is strong with the addition of Austin Pay into BYU’s class.

The Lone Peak standout picked BYU over offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, NC State, Arkansas, and others.

BYU made inroads with Pay during his recruitment after getting him on an official visit this past June. Pay had other official visits, including a trip to Norman recently to see the Oklahoma Sooners.

But he picks up BYU, who has returned to form along the offensive line this season under the direction of Run Game Coordinator TJ Woods coaching that unit.

Pay is rated as the fourth overall prospect in the state of Utah by the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the 529th-ranked prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite.

Pay is the second highest-ranked recruit in BYU’s class after fellow offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu, who committed hours after Pay did on Saturday.

BYU has four offensive line commitments for the class of 2025 recruiting class.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

