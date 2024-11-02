BYU Football Flips Alai Kalaniuvalu From Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is winning on and off the field these days.

Hours after landing a commitment from Austin Pay, BYU added more reinforcements to their offensive line with a commitment from Bishop Gorman High star Alai Kalaniuvalu.

Alai Kalaniuvalu commits to BYU Football

“Comin’ home,” wrote Kalaniuvalu on X.

Kalaniuvalu is a four-star interior offensive lineman (center), who rates as the 210th overall prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite ratings.

He was initially committed to the Oregon Ducks as of July, and had remained committed to Oregon until his announced flip on Saturday.

Oregon is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country this season, while BYU isn’t far behind at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Kalaniuvalu is 6-foot-4, 300-pounds. He initially began his prep career at Timpview High in nearby Provo, where he was an offensive tackle before moving to Las Vegas to play at powerhouse Bishop Gorman High.

Kalaniuvalu picked BYU over offers from programs such as Oregon, Nebraska, USC, Utah, and Michigan. He also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Washington, among others.

BYU was one of the first schools to offer the four-star prospect. He received an offer from BYU’s coaching staff in the spring of 2022, before his sophomore season at Timpview.

The addition of Kalaniuvalu gives BYU football 18 commitments for the class of 2025 with one month until Signing Day.

Kalaniuvalu is the highest-rated recruit in BYU’s class. He’s the lone four-star commit in the class thus far.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com

