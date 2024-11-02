Mikhail Sergachev Is Utah Hockey Club’s Steady Defensive Leader

SALT LAKE CITY – While the relocation to Salt Lake City has presented a new opportunity for every player on the Utah Hockey Club roster, it’s also opened up a new chapter for veteran defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. After being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning this past offseason, the two-time Stanley Cup Champion defenseman has become Utah’s new No. 1 on the blue line and the leader of the D-core.

Utah Hockey Club traded for a leader in Mikhail Sergachev

During his time with the Lightning, Sergachev was always a very well-respected defenseman throughout the league.

Shortly after his arrival in Florida, he quickly became one of the keystones for the franchise as he not only offered exceptional defensive play, but also contributed heavily on offense for a defenseman. In 475 NHL appearances, he’s recorded 48 goals and 209 assists.

Related: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Mikhail Sergachev?

However, despite his stellar play and contributions towards winning the Cup, Sergachev never quite reached that top defenseman spot for the Lightning. Mostly due to the sheer amount of talent and playing alongside Victor Hedman, the newest Lightning Captain, there was always plenty of competition for that top role.

Fast forward to this new chapter in Utah, an organization that is attempting to emerge from a rebuilding process, acquiring Sergachev as their new defensive leader was a critical step in trying to advance the team towards competing for a playoff spot.

Coach Bear on Sergachev’s leadership: “He is [the leader of the defense]. I think that’s one thing he wants and I think that’s one thing we knew we were getting when we got him…he’s been through adversity with his former club and he brings that experience to us.”#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 2, 2024

“He is [the leader of the defense]. I think that’s one thing he wants, and I think that’s one thing we knew we were getting when we got him…he’s been through adversity with his former club, and he brings that experience to us,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

Sergachev is Utah’s defensive leader, even if he won’t admit to it

Now, if you ask Mikhail Sergachev whether or not he’s Utah’s defensive leader, you’re going to get a very Sergachev type of response. One of humility, team recognition and really just an unwillingness to get caught up in those kinds of details. Rather, he prefers to spotlight others leadership and stick to playing his elite two-way game for nearly 26 minutes a night.

Mikhail Sergachev on playing 25:48 minutes a night (3rd most in NHL) and what he’s showing he can do for #UtahHC : “I like playing a lot…I just play in every situation…that’s what I’ve worked for my whole career…was to play in every situation possible and be the guy…” pic.twitter.com/Grq1RKYaxy — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 2, 2024

“We have a lot of leaders in this defensive core,” Sergachev said. “Even Durzi, even though he is out, he’s still in the locker room, supporting the guys, chirping the guys. I don’t know if I can talk in those terms, we just have a lot of leaders here.”

“I play first power play, first PK, I play twenty-six minutes a night. I just play in every situation, I guess. That’s what I’ve worked for my whole career as an NHL player. Was to play in every situation possible and be the guy in those situations. So, here they give me the green light and I try to play right. I just try to bring stability…whenever I am in the O-zone, I try to create. Whenever I am in the D-zone, I try really hard not to let them score,” Sergachev added.

Maveric Lamoureux & Michael Kesselring recognize Sergachev as the Utah Hockey Club’s defensive leader

Regardless if he’ll admit it or not, the other defensemen agree that Sergachev is their leader. Whether you ask his linemate Michael Kesselring or newcomer Maveric Lamoureux, the consensus is the same. Sergachev is their leader and mentor.

“Oh yeah, he’s playing what twenty-six, twenty-seven minutes a game? He’s playing first power play, first PK, he’s there in four on four, he’s everywhere. So, he’s definitely our leader and someone I look up to,” rookie Maveric Lamoureux said.

“He’s so patient with the puck. Always composed, always relaxed. In the O-zone he’s always head up, throwing shots that you think are going to go slow but they’re always missiles. Whenever he has the puck, he is always calm, there is no stress with him. That’s why he is that good,” Lamoureux added.

In absence of Sean Durzi, Kesselring has jumped up to the top D-line alongside Sergachev. With arguably the best perspective and opinion of No. 98, Kesselring agrees that he is their leader.

“Yeah, for sure. Obviously, he has a lot of experience. He’s been in the league a long time, a lot of games, Stanley Cups…he’s our horse back there and he leads by example, he does all the right things…on the ice, he plays simple, he plays the right way…he’s not the loudest guy or the most talkative but he’s steady, does his work, does what he has to do and is consistent every game,” Kesselring said.

Coach Bear on Sergachev’s emotion after this goal: “He tricks you a little bit by his body language. He’s not a guy that shows emotion, but he’s a guy that cares a lot…he watches every detail. He’s really tuned in on what he wants to be better at.” pic.twitter.com/7mykPwhZ2c — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 2, 2024

Even if he prefers to point out the leadership of others, Sergachev leads Utah’s defense into battle on a nightly basis. He’s calm, collected, steady, consistent, excels on both ends of the ice and is the clear No. 1.

So far, acquiring him this past offseason was a phenomenal move by the front office and may help them finally reach a point of competing for a playoff spot.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now begin a four-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knight on Saturday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports