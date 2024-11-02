Snow lovers excited about upcoming winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s something to be said about dedication.

About getting up early, walking up a snow-covered hill, and then shoveling snow to do what you love.

“I love it more than anything, man. It is my favorite thing to do,” said Van Hackett, a teenager who lives in Holladay.

Hackett and his buddy know ski resorts in Utah aren’t open just yet, but there is some snow on the ground.

For them, where there is snow, there is opportunity for fun.

So, when they heard there was some snow at the base of Brighton Resort up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they decided it was time to dig snow to make a mini terrain park.

Not knowing any different

It just felt normal to them.

“My whole life I have done this, so I don’t really know what it is like to not,” said Hackett. “It is just fun to get up here and do whatever we can.”

Their run at Brighton couldn’t have been more than a hundred feet long but it didn’t matter.

“I have been thinking about snow and skiing for a few months now, getting excited, so I am sure I would be out here,” said Ben Connoloy with a laugh.

The two friends weren’t alone.

A few dozen people were also digging runs and jumps at the resort.

Even though much of the snow right now at the resort is artificial, people kept showing up later in the afternoon, excited you could almost hear the lift lines and feel the cold air.

“There is nothing better,” said Connoloy.

Plus, with a winter storm expected overnight, it only means more snow and opening day a little bit closer.

“Yeah. I can’t wait,” said Hackett. “I am counting down the days.”

Incoming storm

Another storm is expected to arrive in Utah on Saturday evening that will bring additional snow to the mountains, according to KSL TV meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke.

“Overnight, heavier rain develops and may mix with snow as temperatures drop,” Van Dyke said. “We are still not expecting accumulation as it’s not quite cold enough yet.

Van Dyke said mountains could see 5 to 10 inches of snow, while the Wasatch Back could see a dusting to 3 inches of snow.

The storm will move out of the area on Sunday, according to Van Dyke, with another storm moving in on Tuesday.