DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: Utes Seize Rivalry Momentum At Jake Heaps’ Expense

Nov 2, 2024, 5:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the weather skips fall and shifts to winter, college football fans across the Beehive State are preparing for a reinvigorated rivalry game between the struggling Utah Utes and streaking BYU Cougars.

As the Saturday, November 9 matchup approaches, KSL Sports Zone’s DJ and PK are reliving some of the rivalry’s most thrilling games and moments. Today’s look back takes us to 2011 when Utah scored 40 unanswered second-half points for a 54-10 blowout win.

The game featured storylines galore. Utah began its first season as a member of the Pac-12, while BYU entered as an independent, creating the rivalry’s first non-conference game since the 19th Century (1898).

Before many fans found their seats at LaVell Edwards Stadium, a bad snap sent Cougar sophomore QB Jake Heaps scrambling after the loose ball into the end zone. Instead of falling on the football for a safety, Heaps tried to pick it up and throw it away. Ute defensive lineman Derrick Shelby had other ideas, pouncing on the loose ball in the end zone to give Utah a 7-0 lead three plays into the game.

The fumble was one of seven turnovers in a series-shifting loss for BYU.

Heaps responded admirably following the disastrous start. After ending the first quarter with a 46-yard field goal, Heaps spearheaded a lead-changing drive. Ross Apo gave the Cougars a 10-7 lead midway through the second period, catching a 32-yard TD pass from Heaps.

Utah took a 14-10 lead into the break after Jordan Wynn found tight end Jake Murphy for a 30-yard score.

It was all Utes in the second half, with Wynn throwing for 239 yards and two TDs. John White carried 22 times for 174 yards and three rushing scores. Dres Anderson led Utah pass catchers with 81 yards and a TD.

Heaps completed 27-of-50 passes for 305 yards, one TD, and one interception. JJ Di Liuigi led a lethargic Cougar rushing attack, finishing with 31 yards on seven carries. BYU finished with 11 yards on the ground as a team. Wideout Cody Hoffman led three BYU pass catchers with at least five catches, ending the day with 138 yards on eight grabs. Kyle Van Noy had an interception for the Cougars.

Follow the Utah-BYU rivalry with KSL Sports

Undefeated BYU will look to silence Rice-Eccles Stadium when it faces Utah on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

